Is Mom a page turner? Try one (or more) of these

A package wrapped with an entire roll of tape came from the heart, you know that. Likewise, when Dad helps Kiddo buy chocolate, it's much-appreciated. But hey, drop some hints here: What you really want for Mother's Day is one (or more) of these great books...

For the mother of a child with special needs, "Ain't That a Mother" by Adiba Nelson (Blackstone Publishing, $27.99) is a book about being a mother, a daughter, and a caretaker of a child who needs you. It's funny, but also serious and perhaps helpful, if Nelson's life is like yours. Also look for "Where the Children Take Us" by Zain E. Asher (Amistad, $27.99), the story of a woman who, because of a tragedy, becomes a single mother of four in an instant. This story of raising children in a not-so-good situation is one you can't miss.

For a new mother, or a mother-to-be, you can't go wrong with "Mom Milestones" by Grace Farris (Workman, $17.95). This cute, humorous book is filled with simple drawings, so it's fast and easy to read. It's also useful, long-term, since it takes readers through the first seven years of motherhood.

The woman who's a mother to her mother now will want "Everything Left to Remember" by Steph Jagger (Flatiron Books, $27.99) is Jagger's story of a road trip with her mom, who is dealing with dementia. It's a beautiful tale made poignant – what is about to be lost looms throughout, but so does love.

Star-struck Moms will enjoy "Wise Up" by Karen Duffy (Seal, $28.00), who was an MTV-VJ and a movie star long before she was somebody's mother. There's a lot of advice inside this book, some inspiration, anecdotes that'll help you make sense of some things that bug you most, and a hugely satisfying number of side-stories that are the perfect distractions, too.

The woman who's determined to keep her sewing, crafts, painting, and writing skills current-with-baby will appreciate "The Baby on the Fire Escape" by Julie Phillips (Norton, $27.95), which looks at the life a woman has outside that of being someone's Mommy. How does creativity fit in with motherhood? Can you have small children and an artsy side, too? This book fits artists and writers, of course, but it may also speak to those who are still working from home with hopes of making it even a little bit easier.

And finally, for the divorced Mom who needs to hear from someone going through similar circumstances, "Moms Moving On" by Michelle Dempsey-Multack, MS, CDS (Simon Element, $26.99) is a book on co-parenting, conflict resolution, and care of self. In short: it's exactly what you want to read when the going gets rough.

If these books don't exactly fit your tastes, be sure to ask your favorite bookseller or librarian for help. Outside of a fistful of flowers, a box of chocolates, and a securely-taped box, they'll know what you want: something new, helpful, funny, and great to read.

Terri Schlichenmeyer has been reading since she was 3 years old, and she never goes anywhere without a book. She lives on the prairie in Wisconsin with one man, two dogs and 16,000 books. Look for her at bookwormsez.com or bookwormsez on Twitter.