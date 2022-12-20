Isaak Elker, band Good Morning Bedlam make 2022 a homecoming year

ROCHESTER — Isaak Elker grew up in Rochester and came full circle with his band, Good Morning Bedlam, this year to record their third full-length album, "Lulu," at Carpet Booth Studio.

Tell us first a little bit about yourself and what your life with music has been like, and what really got you into it?

I always like to say that when kids are growing up they always want to be a singer, and I always say I just never grew out of it. I started playing guitar, probably around 13 years old, and started performing down on Thursdays on First with my friends.

We would busk out on the streets, and we would do that for 12 hours every Thursday over the summer when I was 13 until I was 16. That's where I started playing music live.

Were any of your friends that you started performing with for Thursdays at First a part of forming Good Morning Bedlam with you later?

Yes, our original violin player, Sophie Beyer, was there with me through the years. When I went off to college I was in a different folk band that had broken up, and I really wanted to start another band. I reached out to Sophie and I took her to a really good concert. I took her to a Davina and the Vagabonds concert. Afterwards, I was like, "Hey, we could do this. Wouldn't that be fun?" She was like, "That would be fun."

When I was 19, and Sophie was 17, we started Good Morning Bedlam. That first spring, we started writing some songs, and we recorded a little four song EP called "The Changeover." From there we were just basically playing any gig we could find. It all started just the two of us and then we added a banjo and a bass player that we had grown up with. Not long after that we went on our first-ever tour, it was eight weeks long. It was a year into being a band. We released our first full length record called "Prodigal" and went on an eight week tour.

What was that first tour experience like for you, Sophie and your other bandmates?

We were all really young, took off down the road, and we always look back at that and talk about how we survived eight weeks on the road with none of us having ever done anything like that before. Just playing in little dive bars to no one all across the country and meeting people we had never met before, jumping from town to town.

How often did you tour before the COVID-19 pandemic began and how did you all adapt to not being able to perform for a short period of time?

We were on tour constantly in 2018 and 2019 until the pandemic hit. We played around 200 shows a year, which is too many shows looking back. By the time the pandemic hit, we came back home and just took some time to just rest as we had been on the road for so long. That forced break gave us the time to kind of pause, re-evaluate what we were doing, what we loved about it, what wasn't working, and what we wanted to do.

From there we just started writing, and every day we would sit down wherever we were at, we knew that at like 1:30 every morning, we'd all sit down to write in our homes. Then we'd hop on calls and we'd send voice memos back and forth. We ended up writing what's in our newest full album, "Lulu," during that time. We recorded that back home in Rochester at Carpet Booth Studios with Zach Zurn.

Good Morning Bedlam during one of their 130 shows from the course of 2022. <br/>From left to right: Dawson Redenius, Tori Elker, Isaak Elker, Katherine Seeger Contributed / Isaak Elker

With that being your first album recorded in your hometown, what was it like coming full circle and creating music where you first started?

We love getting to work with Zach. He really understands what we do in our sound, and there's certainly something special about getting to go to your hometown and make music. We're all based out of Minneapolis, but to come back to Rochester and work on something you've made in your hometown, it's just like a very special experience for us. We released the album "Lulu" in February of this year, and we took that record on tour and performed it at all our shows this year.

What was it like getting Good Morning Bedlam back on the road and touring again after such a long absence from touring?

It's taken us all over the country again, playing some of the best festivals we've ever played in and some of the best concert series too. We did 130 full-band shows a year and that seems to be the sweet spot of getting the travel and getting into a show times, but not mentally and emotionally exhausting ourselves. Then we started working on a new song that we released this August called "Sticks and Stones." That's actually going to be, we were pretty sure, that that's going to be part of an upcoming EP we're working on.

We just got out of the studio last week, actually recording another new single at Carpet Booth that is coming out in March called "Elemental." Where we're at right now is every day we're all sitting down again, working on writing, creating songs and arranging and all that stuff in hopes of putting out another EP or two, or maybe even a full-length depending on how the next couple months go.

Aside from recording more singles that could form into an EP or another full album, does Good Morning Bedlam have any live shows in or around Rochester soon?

We're going to be down at the Rochester Civic Theatre on Dec. 30. Like I mentioned, I started this band with Sophia on the violin, and she actually has decided this summer that she was going to be stepping down. We have a new violin player that's been with us for a few months, Katherine Seeger, and on the 30th we're throwing a big hometown farewell show for Sophia, which we're so excited about.

Then in the New Year, we're in Winona at No Name on Jan. 27 and we're playing at the Turf Club on Jan. 28. That's going to be a great show. Those are probably the closest thing to Rochester we have coming up after our hometown show on the 30.

