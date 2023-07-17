6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
It’s county fair season at Olmsted, Wabasha and Fillmore counties

Check out the new events and entertainment options in Olmsted, Wabasha and Fillmore counties.

072221-FILLMORE-COUNTY-FAIR-1279.jpg
Sheep are shown in the senior showmanship class at the Fillmore County Fair Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Preston, Minnesota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file
Today at 7:00 AM

ROCHESTER — The grandstand is temporarily closed but that doesn’t mean it won’t be a grand time at the Olmsted County Fair this year.

The temporary “fieldstand” has been set up at the southwest corner of the fairgrounds.

A pair of kickoff events for this year’s fair are happening this weekend.

Glow, a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge gala kicks off Friday, July 21, 2023. The event is a six-zone 5K walk/run featuring glow lighting, bubbles, blacklights, music, and an all-ages after party.

A pre-fair daylong family event, Polo Urias is Saturday, July 22. The event is a fair itself with bounce houses, a mechanical bull and Mexican food and live music.

What to do at Olmsted County Fair

What: Glow, a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge gala

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday, July 21.

Where: Graham Park, 112 Arena Drive SE.

How much: $25 before Monday, July 17, $30 after July 17; $70 for a group. Tickets available at olmstedcountyfair.com .

What: Polo Urias with La Banda la Indomable, Nivel Tactico and DJ Conde

When: 2p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Saturday, July 22.

Where: Graham Park, 112 Arena Drive SE.

How much: $40.

The fair kicks off Tuesday, July 25 with carnival, public events and live music.

Jana Kramer headlines the fieldstand with Six Mile Grove opening the show.

jana kramer.jpg
Jana Kramer
Contributed

How to see Jana Kramer

What: Jana Kramer with Six Mile Grove at the Olmsted County Fair.

When: 6 p..m., Tuesday, July 25.

Where: Fieldstand, Graham Park, 112 Arena Drive SE.

How much: $35 in advance at olmstedcountyfair.com ; $45 in person.

A bash at Wabasha County Fair

WABASHA, Minn. — The Wabasha County Fair features four great days of food, fun, rides, entertainment, and grandstand events. The fair runs Wednesday, July 19 through Saturday July 22, 2023, at the Wabasha County Fairgrounds in Wabasha.

New this year is Rock-N-Circus, a high-energy, fast paced circus stunt show.

Entertainment highlights include:

  • Krystal Kennels “Iron Will” dog-sledding exhibit presents a true and historic account of the story behind the Disney movie “Iron Will.”
  • A-Z Exotic Animals will have a petting zoo.

Grandstand events include:

  • A skid loader driving contest Thursday, July 20. 
  • Bull riding begins at 7 p.m. Friday, July 21.
  • Auto Cross racing hosted by IMP at 5 p.m., Saturday, July 22.

A full roster of entertainment in Fillmore County

PRESTON, Minn. — The Fillmore County fair runs Tuesday, July 18 through Saturday, July 22, 2023, and will feature live music, entertainment, rides and events.

The fair features free music in the beer barn including:

  • Trouble Shooter, 8:30 p.m., Thursday, July 20.
  • Red Letter Band, 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 21.
  • Rustic Moon, 8:30 p.m., Saturday, July 22.

The grandstand events include:

  • Ranch rodeo show at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 19.
  • Tractor Pull 7 p.m., Thursday, July 20.
  • T&C Rodeo, 7 p.m., Friday July 21.
  • Demolition derby, 7 p.m., Saturday, July 22.

Contemplate creation at Assisi Heights

ROCHESTER — Assisi Heights continues its outdoor mindfulness activities with cosmic hike at Assisi Heights Canticle Park. People are invited to explore the beauty and contemplate the history of the area going back millions of years. Hikes are on uneven terrain, rough gravel, and not stroller-friendly. Dress appropriately for conditions.

If you go

What: Cosmic Hike at Assisi Heights.

When: 6:30 p.m., July 19, 2023.

Where: Assisi Heights Canticle Park, 1001 14th St. NW.

How much: Free, but registration is requested at rochesterfranciscan.org .

John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
