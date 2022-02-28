SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment

It's the club no one wants to join: 'The Grief Club'

Welcome to the Grief Club.jpg
By Terri Schlichenmeyer
February 28, 2022 07:00 AM
There is no secret handshake.

You'll never have to put meetings on your calendar, either. No one will ever bother you to pay dues or elect officers, and there is no clubhouse. And yet, you've suddenly found yourself a member of a worldwide club that you never asked to join. How did this happen? And, as in "Welcome to the Grief Club" by Janine Kwoh, how do you escape?

When someone you love has died, you don't have to go far to find somebody who's experienced grief, too. Reach out, and they'll tell you that "there are no magic fixes" for what you're feeling. You just have to work through it on your own time, although other Grief Club members will "listen without judgement or platitudes."

This Club is not for competitors; it's "NOT the Grief Olympics..." You're allowed to cry as much as you want, and swear if it'll help. You're free to feel like you're falling or like you're "riding a roller coaster" or none of the above because here's the thing: you can grieve in any way that seems best for you. Do what comforts you. Talk about it, or don't. Above all, ignore anybody who seems to think it's "time" for you to be healed already because it's not their grief.

If a "deathiversary" is coming up, know that "you should feel free to spend the day however you like." Don't feel bad if you get angry at stupid reactions, empty words, or idiotic "things that may fill you with rage." Remember that none of this – not one little scrap of it – is your fault. If you had a rough relationship with someone who died, also remember that you don't have to justify your grief to anyone.

And finally, remember that "grief softens over time." You'll learn that it's perfectly okay to be okay eventually. You'll never get over your loss but someday, "it will no longer feel like the only thing that" defines you...

Related Topics: BOOKS
