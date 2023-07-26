Jana Kramer awes 'One Tree Hill' fans at Olmsted County Fair

ROCHESTER — In a crowd of new friends, country singer Jana Kramer assured them “we’ve got all we need to have some fun” at the Olmsted County Fair.

The promise held true because boy, did she get the crowd on Tuesday night, July 25. It was a “fun little crowd” shouting lyrics like singing with your best friends in the car. She seemingly chatted with the audience about being pregnant, her personality and her relationship losses. The crowd returned the support with sways and cheers.

As the first grandstand act to hit the stage this week, the “One Tree Hill” actress and “Dancing with the Stars” competitor dazzled the temporary grandstand stage. It was the songs performed on “One Tree Hill” and from her debut album, “jana kramer,” that swooned the crowd. The Tree Hillers shone in their five seconds of fame, easily filling in the blanks to the songs, “Whiskey” and “I Won’t Give Up.”

With her transition to music, Kramer hit the number three spot in the country music charts in her debut year with “Why Ya Wanna” in 2012. Her first album earned her the Academy of Country Music’s New Female Vocalist Award in 2013.

The VIP section, led by the Tree Hillers, carried the night’s enthusiasm. The “small but mighty” crowd, Kramer’s favorite type of crowd, drew Charlotte to the stage for her first concert. As one of the youngest audience members, Charlotte swayed to the soft melody of still believing in love.

During her 16-song set, Kramer shared anthem songs like “I Got the Boy” and “Boomerang” while growing more personal with each song. And just like the love shared between the crowd and Kramer, she extended the love to one of her first songs, “When You’re Lonely.”

In a tight fan group of young women, Kramer talked about sharing her heart in the emotionally packed “The Story,” which talks about her divorce and being a single mother of two kids. She sang the sweet part two version, or “Silver Lining,” as a hopeful part of her journey. Kramer assured the crowd that “silver linings stay through the thunder and lightning.” She debuted the song for the first time with her band on Tuesday.

Jana Kramer performs during the Olmsted County Fair on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds grandstand in Rochester. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Her new songs, including “Do It In Heels,” awed fans of her decade-long music career. While she’ll still tell you, “I love the way the country feels” what is less evident is her statement of “I hate four-inch heels.” Now, she’ll be singing, “us girls do everything boys do and we do it in heels.”

Southeast Minnesota band Six Mile Grove opened the concert on the second night of the fair. Breland with Branded will next perform at the grandstand on Wednesday night, and local artists will share the free stage throughout the week.

When it was time for Kramer to dance off the stage, she came through again for her new friends: a round of selfies in the crowd.

“But baby right now, maybe what you need is a friend / Well I'm here for you,” Kramer sings in “I Won’t Give Up.” “I won't give up, no I won't give up, I won't give up on you.”

Jana Kramer brings Charlotte, a first-time concertgoer, onto the stage during the Olmsted County Fair on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds grandstand in Rochester. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

