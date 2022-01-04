Jazz player headlines Winona concerts

WINONA — Jazz player John Paulson will hold a JP and Friends concert at 7 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Winona Arts Center, 228 E. Fifth St.

The composer-director grew up in Rochester, and is now based at the Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts in Winona.

Paulson taught jazz performance and woodwind at Saint Mary's University for more than three decades, and taught jazz studies at Winona State University for six more. He has played with various jazz ensembles for more than 40 years.

At the Jan. 22 concert, Paulson will play with drummer Rich MacDonald, guitarist Scott Gerry, and bassist Eric Graham.

Tickets are $8 in advance , through Eventbrite or at 115 E. Third St., Winona, or $10 at the door.

The JP Jazz Quartet will appear at 5 p.m. Jan. 27 and Feb. 24 at Starlite Lounge, 222 Pearl St., LaCrosse, Wis.

For more information, see buzzardbillys.com/la-crosse/the-starlite-lounge or call 608-796-0905.