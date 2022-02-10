'Jekyll and Hyde: The Musical' at Hill Theater

ROCHESTER — “Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical” by Calliope Theatre Company follows the 1886 novella, “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” – just with significantly more guitar.

Murder and chaos are pitted against love and virture in this sweeping gothic musical. The epic struggle between good and evil comes to life on stage, based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson.

Performances will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 25-26 and March 4-5, and 2 p.m. March 6 at Rochester Community and Technical College's Hill Theater, 851 30th Ave. SE, Rochester. Tickets are $25 and available at calliopetheatremn.org or www.onthestage.tickets/show/calliope-theatre-company/jekyll-and-hyde-68607.

