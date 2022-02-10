SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Arts and Entertainment

'Jekyll and Hyde: The Musical' at Hill Theater

"Jekyll and Hyde: The Musical" features orchestral rock score.

theatre pixabay theater
Theater photo illustration
Contributed / Pixabay
By Calliope Theatre Company / Contributed
February 10, 2022 12:02 PM
ROCHESTER — “Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical” by Calliope Theatre Company follows the 1886 novella, “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” – just with significantly more guitar.

Murder and chaos are pitted against love and virture in this sweeping gothic musical. The epic struggle between good and evil comes to life on stage, based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson.

Performances will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 25-26 and March 4-5, and 2 p.m. March 6 at Rochester Community and Technical College's Hill Theater, 851 30th Ave. SE, Rochester. Tickets are $25 and available at calliopetheatremn.org or www.onthestage.tickets/show/calliope-theatre-company/jekyll-and-hyde-68607.

