Jennette McCurdy's Winona State University visit canceled
The author and former actress was slated to speak at WSU on March 22.
WINONA — A speaker event at Winona State University has been canceled.
A representative for WSU said a change in author Jenette McCurdy's schedule has led to the cancellation of "An Evening with Jennette McCurdy" on March 22. It will not be rescheduled.
Ticket holders will receive a full refund within the next several days.
This year's Grumpy Old Men Festival in Wabasha marks the 30th anniversary of the release of the film.
The new drag troupe, established in late 2022, puts the drag kings on the throne and spotlight.
Marketplace gives customers a chance to buy unique food and items, BIPOC entrepreneurs a chance to learn how to start their business.
McCurdy's event was co-sponsored by the Winona State University Lyceum Series and the Warrior Entertainment Network.
ADVERTISEMENT