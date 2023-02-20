99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Jennette McCurdy's Winona State University visit canceled

The author and former actress was slated to speak at WSU on March 22.

Jennette McCurdy
By Staff reports
February 20, 2023 12:23 PM

WINONA — A speaker event at Winona State University has been canceled.

A representative for WSU said a change in author Jenette McCurdy's schedule has led to the cancellation of "An Evening with Jennette McCurdy" on March 22. It will not be rescheduled.

Ticket holders will receive a full refund within the next several days.

McCurdy's event was co-sponsored by the Winona State University Lyceum Series and the Warrior Entertainment Network.

