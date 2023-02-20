Jennette McCurdy's Winona State University visit canceled

WINONA — A speaker event at Winona State University has been canceled.

A representative for WSU said a change in author Jenette McCurdy's schedule has led to the cancellation of "An Evening with Jennette McCurdy" on March 22. It will not be rescheduled.

Ticket holders will receive a full refund within the next several days.

McCurdy's event was co-sponsored by the Winona State University Lyceum Series and the Warrior Entertainment Network.