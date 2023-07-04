John Marshall High School students bring a novel to the stage

ROCHESTER — When most people enjoy a book, they might start a book club to encourage others to read and discuss it.

River Clare started a theater company.

Clare wrote, and is now directing and acting in a musical adaptation of the young adult novel “Crown of Coral and Pearl” by Mara Rutherford.

“Originally, I wanted to be able to only direct,” Clare said. “But because of the casting and schedule struggles, I’ve now had to figure out how to do both.”

Clare, who will be a senior at John Marshall High School fall of 2023, is leaning on her own theater experience to help her learn her role. Not on stage, but learn how to direct actors.

“I’ve done theater my whole life, so I kind of know what a director should be doing,” she said.

The young adult fantasy book is described as a “fabulous interweaving of fantasy, politics, and sisterhood” in a praise-filled review by the New York Times.

“The story is one of love and acceptance, and I think the message of it is really heartwarming,” Clare said.

She said her decision to turn the book into a musical was inspired in part by a group of high school students in Holladay, Utah, who did the same. Clare saw a live-streamed version of a student-produced musical adaptation of Marissa Meyer’s young adult novel “Heartless” in 2022.

Twin Wing Productions' owner River Clare, 17, sings during a rehearsal on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Pure Rock Studios in Rochester. The musical “Crown of Coral and Pearl” will be performed at the Rochester Civic Theatre in Rochester on July 8 and 9, 2023. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

“The fact that high schoolers did this in general and got it that far, that was truly inspirational to us,” she said. “The music was really good.”

That led to Clare and her friend Ali Janssen to explore doing the same.

The writing, including lyrics to a lullaby, adapted well to a musical, Clare said.

For the lullaby, and most other pieces, Clare sat down at the piano to improvise a piece that evolved into a melody. The lullaby started with her exploring a minor key, she said.

“It had a certain eeriness to it, because all lullabies are like a warning or something, and I wanted that to appear in the music,” she said.

Other songs help explain characters’ thoughts.

“Since you can’t read verbatim what that character is thinking anymore we definitely need the music to convey that type of emotion that was being told to us,” Clare said.

Clare and Janssen established Twin Wing Productions and began planning and writing the show.

Lillian Scurlock, 15, sings during a rehearsal for the musical “Crown of Coral and Pearl” on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Pure Rock Studios in Rochester. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Clare said she has shared some of the work with Rutherford, who has been supportive of the project.

With help from the team at Rochester Repertory Theatre, use of the stage, costumes and props, the cast and crew are getting ready for curtain.

Although other summer commitments pulled Janssen off the project before the performance, Clare said it’s still been a collaborative process.

“I think that it’s an amazing thing that this 16-year old and 17-year-old have completely written and produced something like this,” she said.

The show runs for two days with three performances July 8 and 9 at the Rochester Repertory Theatre.

If you go

What: Twin Wing Productions presents “Crown of Coral and Pearl” by Mara Rutherford

When: 7 p.m. on July 8-9; 2 p.m. on July 8, 2023.

Where: Rochester Repertory Theatre, 103 Seventh St. NE.

How much: $10, available at onstage.tickets.