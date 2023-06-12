Juneteenth community celebration turns 18

ROCHESTER — The community is invited to join a Juneteenth jubilee this weekend.

For the 18th consecutive year, the Rochester chapter of the NAACP is hosting the Rochester Juneteenth Celebration at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

Juneteenth marks final emancipation of African Americans from slavery when on June 19, 1865, Major General Gordon Granger proclaimed freedom for slaves in Galveston, Texas. The celebration has grown and evolved to become a celebration of African American culture, diversity and a time to look at opportunities for positive change in the community.

The NAACP chapter, the nonprofit Journie, and other local partners will have a day of food, games, entertainment and music to mark the celebration in conjunction with the city-wide celebration Rochesterfest.

Members of Journie will also crown a Mr. Miss Juneteenth at the celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you go

What: Rochester Juneteenth Celebration.

When: Noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, June 17, 2023.

Where: Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

How much: Free.

Thursdays downtown kicks off

Annie Mack vocalist for Annie and the Bang Bang Post Bulletin file

The season’s first Rochester Downtown Alliance’s Thursdays Downtown kicks off. Jeremy Jewell and Tim Dallman start the annual free concert series with midday performances — Jewell at the First Avenue stage and Dallman performing in the Peace Plaza. Jacuzzi Puma and Chase and Ovation perform at the First Avenue stage in the evening and Annie and the Bang Bang and Clay Fulton & the Lost Forty perform in the evening in Peace Plaza.

If you go

What: Thursdays Downtown.

When: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Where: Downtown Rochester.

ADVERTISEMENT

How much: Free.

Forager hosts a “paw-ty”

Nigel, a hospice therapy dog, sits like a good boy Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

What goes well with a Forager beer release celebration? Well, anything, really. So why not bring a four-legged best friend to the brewery to share the fun? Forager hosts a beer release, dog show and party. Canines can compete in six categories in the show and local vendors will offer their services and inventory for Fido.

Meanwhile, Forager is releasing a pack of dog-themed beers for two-legged attendees. Beers being released for sale Saturday are Crema, a barrel-aged imperial porter; That’s My Dog, a hazy IPA; Best in Show, a spiced Belgian amber ale and Mindful Mutts, an English brown ale.

The dog show begins at noon, live music by Triple Berry Pie, followed by The Gated Community, begins at 2 p.m.

If you go

What: Bottle release, dog show “Paw-ty.”

When: 11 a.m., Saturday, June 17, 2023.

Where: Forager Brewery, 1005 Sixth St. NW.

Daliland at Pop’s Art Theater

Daliland Contributed

"Daliland," starring Sir Ben Kingsley as the titular Salvador Dali, gets released nationwide at the end of the month. However, Rochester movie goers get a chance to see the film about the mercurial artist in a limited early release exclusively at Pop’s Art Theater.

ADVERTISEMENT

The indie theater is showing the film through June 18 before it goes to wider audiences.

What: "Daliland" at Pop’s Art Theater.

When: 7 p.m., Wednesday June 14; 9:15 p.m., Thursday, June 15; 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., Friday, June 16; 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., Saturday June 17; Noon, 2:15 and 7 p.m., Sunday, June 18.

Where: Pop’s Art Theater, 619 Sixth Ave. NW.

How much: $10 at popsarttheater.com.

Lanesboro puts on art in the Park

From left, Amy Noel, John and Catherine Moeller of Decorah talk about Darrel Bowman's handmade pottery on Sunday during Art in the Park in Lanesboro.

More than 90 art booths will pop up this weekend in Sylvan Park in Lanesboro, Minnesota. The fine art show draws vendors, creators and artists from around the region for a daylong festival that includes food and live music.

What: 42nd annual Art in the Park fine art show.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, June 17, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where: Sylvan Park, Lanesboro, Minnesota.

How much: Free.

A Rough and Tumble time in Chatfield

The Rough & Tumble Contributed

Folk-Americana duo Mallory Graham and Scott Tyler, The Rough & Tumble, perform at the Chatfield Center for the Arts. Their music won them The Listening Room Network’s Artist of the Year in 2019 and the Independent Music Awards Americana Song of the Year with “The Hardest Part.”

If you go

What: The Rough & Tumble at the Chatfield Center for the Arts.

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, June 17, 2023.

Where: The Chatfield Center for the Arts, Chatfield, Minnesota.

How much: $22 in advance at chatfieldarts.org ; $25 at the door.

