Karate Camp ready for a knockout year

WITOKA, Minn. — In some ways, starting a music festival in 2021 made no sense. COVID-19 waves continued to ebb and flow across the country. People who might attend, avoided crowds and public events.

Winona band, Karate Chop, Silence, decided an outdoor festival would be a safe, fun way to host a live event following almost a year of canceled shows. They also knew it could backfire.

“We were nervous that the event would be limited or even canceled due to another lockdown or outbreak,” said Ryan Amble, drummer for Karate Chop, Silence and co-founder of Karate Camp.

It turns out 2021 was a good year to test the waters. It was a year of low expectations for events and there was also a pent-up demand for chances to socialize and enjoy music.

This year, planners are showing as much mercy as a student from Cobra Kai.

The group is collaborating with Thesis Beer Project to host bands from the region for Karate Camp 2 at Briggs Outdoors in Winona County.

“This year, with events and gatherings back in full force, and year one under our belt, we are feeling positive about festival attendance this year, Amble said.

Other artists on the lineup for the three-day festival include Mae Simpson, Sleeping Jesus and The Shackletons along with other well-known Minnesota and regional acts.

Tickets and more information can be found at karatechopsilence.com.

If you go

What: Karate Camp 2.

Where: Briggs Outdoors, 27171 Winona County Road 9, Winona, Minnesota.

When: Friday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11.

