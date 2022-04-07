Lanesboro artist-in-residence's puppets are activists' allies

LANESBORO — If puppets can teach counting, the alphabet and concept of near and far, they can also teach about racism.

In fact, tough lessons can be easier to hear from puppets, said puppeteer and multi-disciplinary artist Akiko Ostlund.

“People’s guard goes down when you have these funny little creatures talk about difficult, intense topics like racism and internalized toxic masculinity and Asian hate and whatever,” Ostlund said.

Ostlund begins an artist residency with Lanesboro Arts April 11. She plans to host a multimedia storytelling workshop, hold a puppet making workshop, host open studio sessions and present a work-in progress puppet show puppet show, all as part of the residency.

The events will be her first in-person art performances in more than two years, she said.

Akiko Ostlund in performance make up. Contributed photo

Ostlund’s puppets don’t shy away from controversial topics. Or situations.

In addition to creating puppets for Mayday and Halloween celebrations, Ostlund has brought her creations to protests against police brutality, the proposed Enbridge Line 3 oil pipeline and other political activism events.

Ostlund is part of an active Minneapolis puppet scene – which is the largest puppetry community in the U.S. outside of New York City, she said.

She said turning her art toward activism came naturally after she began to understand her status as an immigrant after moving to the U.S. from Japan.

“I came to realize as an immigrant, I experienced a massive downgrade as a person,” she said. “I get treated in different ways from how I was treated in Japan.”

As a stay-at-home mother, she took up belly dancing as a creative outlet and pastime. She later began to channel her movements into puppetry.

While her culminating show offers lessons based on life experiences of racism and microaggressions, Ostlund said her goal isn’t to pummel anyone over the head with lessons. She said she hopes the comedy in the show puts people at ease.

“If people see it and somehow detach themselves from it, that’s okay,” Ostlund said.

However, she also hopes some of the real-life experiences shared in the show prime people to consider their actions when they find themselves in similar situations.

“Hopefully it will come back in the moment that it needs to hit.”

If you go

What: Welcome Potluck.

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

Where: St. Mane Theatre Studio, 206 Parkway Ave N, Lanesboro, Minnesota.

What: Multi-Media Storytelling Workshop.

When: 10 a.m., Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Where: St. Mane Theatre, 206 Parkway Ave N, Lanesboro, Minnesota.

What: Puppet-Making Workshop.

When: 1 p.m., Sunday, April 24, 2022.

Where: Sylvan Brewing Co., 100 Beacon St W, Lanesboro, Minnesota.

What: Farewell Potluck and work-in-progress puppet show.

When: 6 p.m., Friday, May 6, 2022.

Where: St. Mane Theatre, 206 Parkway Ave N, Lanesboro, Minnesota.