SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment

Layered novel is a must for the fan of film noir

Scarlet in Blue.jpg
By Terri Schlichenmeyer
March 14, 2022 07:00 AM
Share

The portrait is beautiful, but drab.

Once vivid and vibrant, the colors have become fugitive pigments – gone, lost, having left the canvas through exposure over decades. Now, you can only imagine the jeweled tones of the subject's gown, the richness of her hair, the glint in her eye, but you can't see them. As in the new novel "Scarlet in Blue" by Jennifer Murphy, it feels as though something important is missing forever.

When her mother had said it was time to go, 15-year-old Blue didn't bother to argue. This race was the same as the last escape was the same as the run before, but she didn't expect to land in snow country. It was cold in South Haven, Michigan.

Scarlet in Blue author CREDIT Nataworry Photography.jpg
Jennifer Murphy
Contributed / Nataworry Photography

Every time, every move, she hoped things would be different. Maybe her mother would settle down and let Blue make friends, fall in love, have a dog like a normal teenager. Maybe her mother wouldn't see "HIM," an invisible man who was part of her mother's illness. Maybe they could live in the real world for once.

Scarlet never walked, she twirled when she moved, hands above her head. People might have thought she was eccentric – she painted in the dark and destroyed her own canvases, and her palette came from natural sources – but they bought her works anyway, didn't they? After all, she was a world-renowned painter with a gallery and shows in New York City, and she had famous friends! Moving around wasn't her first choice, either, but she had to protect Blue from HIM.

ADVERTISEMENT

This trip to South Haven, and the revenge she'd find... that would fix all the problems.

When his wife Lily died, Dr. Henry Williams knew he'd never love anyone the same way again, and so his attraction to his new patient, Scarlet, made no sense. Yes, she was intriguing and mysterious but she was also in need of psychoanalyzation. He was obsessed with her, but he couldn't figure out why. Why did she choose him to be her doctor?

Also Read
Cover of book: "The Philosophy of Modern Song" by Bob Dylan, with black and white photo of three young musicians smiling.
Arts and Entertainment
Bob Dylan to publish first book of new writing since 2004
"The Philosophy of Modern Song," which hits shelves in November, is a collection of essays about other artists' songs.
March 09, 2022 01:43 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Power of Regret.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Regrets -- if you've had a few, that's a good thing
It probably wasn't the smartest move you've ever made.
March 07, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Terri Schlichenmeyer
Printer Andy.JPG
Local
My Little Book of Life: Montevideo letterpress artist shares narratives of life's journeys, including his own
Andy Kahmann keeps the art of letterpress printing alive in a shop in downtown Montevideo. Ever since he began producing "My Little Book of Life" editions, he has inspired many by providing a unique way for people to tell of their life journeys. He never expected to tell of his journey at the Mayo Clinic.
March 05, 2022 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny

Layer by layer: that's how the Masters created their paintings. It's how author Jennifer Murphy presents her "Scarlet in Blue."

The first layer will put you on edge: Murphy starts her tale with tension and the admission that there's been a murder, but decades ago and there's no mystery in that. Uniquely, readers aren't particularly urged to solve anything. Instead, we're pulled sideways, tucked into Blue's life and her growing fears and frustrations, while we watch Scarlet dive out-of-control. And here comes another layer: her relationship with Henry has a distinctive feel of an old-time movie with clever distractions to make you sometimes forget that murder.

No worries: Murphy blends it in at just the right times, making it bleed into the rest of the story until the picture comes clear.

Set in the early 1960s, this is a noir movie lover's book. It's for fans who don't quite want a mystery to read. Just put "Scarlet in Blue" in your lap and color yourself sunny yellow.

Book notes

"Scarlet in Blue" by Jennifer Murphy is available at Barnes & Noble at Apache Mall and through online booksellers.

Terri Schlichenmeyer has been reading since she was 3 years old, and she never goes anywhere without a book. She lives on the prairie in Wisconsin with one man, two dogs and 16,000 books. Look for her at bookwormsez.com or bookwormsez on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bookworm — Terri Schlichenmeyer column sig

Related Topics: BOOKSTERRI SCHLICHENMEYERBOOKWORM
What to read next
Poetry
Arts and Entertainment
Poem: Spring’s Awakening
A breath
March 14, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Carrie A. Ostman
Caledonian Pipe Band
Arts and Entertainment
Caledonian Pipe Band returns to rock Rochester pubs St. Patrick's Day
After two years off for COVID, "rusty" and "frustrated" musicians are ready to play again.
March 10, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
01 Heidi's Huggamug Cafe
Arts and Entertainment
Start planning now for a big summer in Lake City
Celebrations this summer along Lake Pepin include Water Ski Days and Tour de Pepin during the city's sesquicentennial.
March 09, 2022 06:48 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
semaclogo.png
Arts and Entertainment
Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council awards $155,355 in grants
Twenty-five individual artists in the region received $100,335 in grants and five arts organizations were awarded $50,000.
March 08, 2022 09:01 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff report