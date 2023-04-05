Leading Tones creates accessible music

“It is anticipatory and charged with energy,” says Melanie Brooks Dinh, describing a “leading tone,” the namesake of the company she cofounded in 2017.

Leading Tones Music takes its name because of its musical definition as a note that resolves and because it describes what Brooks Dinh calls her company’s “innovative” music.

In 2022, Leading Tones Music published its one hundredth score for band and orchestra instruments. The music the company publishes is unique because it is frequently adaptable or for mixed-level performances.

“One of our company's primary missions is accessibility,” says Brooks Dinh. “Our first project created music that welcomed young musicians into the university rehearsal hall with mixed-ability-level concertos. As a band director, I also knew firsthand that there are a lot of pieces that are inaccessible because a band might not have those specific instruments.”

Brooks Dinh currently splits her time between Rochester and Winona where she teaches at Winona State University as the director of bands. Prior to her pursuit of graduate studies, she directed various bands including students from fifth grade through the high school level. She says her love of music started from the womb when she would “dance up a party” when her mother played saxophone at band rehearsals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leading Tones Music grew out of Brooks Dinh’s time completing her doctorate of musical arts at Arizona State University. “It was common for me to learn a new piece of music and have in-person or email access to the composer,” she says. “That collaborative environment was the catalyst for starting a music publishing company.”

At ASU, Brooks Dinh organized a concert featuring young musicians connected with the nonprofit music organization Harmony Project Phoenix as soloists with her university band.

“I couldn't find any music that fit the descriptor of ‘beginner level soloist with advanced band,’” she says, so she recruited ASU composition students to create musical works that fit this need, and the next year expanded the project to create pieces featuring every beginner wind and string instrument soloist with an advanced band.

One of Brooks Dinh’s composer friends Stephen Mitton asked what would happen to all the new music.

“While I had not planned on starting a publishing company, Stephen and I explored the idea with Zachary Bush, another composer from the project, and decided to make it a reality,” says Brooks Dinh. “We wanted other ensembles to enjoy the musical and social benefits of connecting composers with ensembles and young musicians with older musicians.”

Since the inception of Leading Tones Music, its staff has also expanded to include Mary Peterson a music business graduate from WSU. Brooks Dinh says her role as a conductor who has recorded much of the company’s catalog with different ensembles, Mitton’s role as a composer, and Peterson’s knowledge of music business fit well together to support the company’s needs.

During the pandemic, the need for adaptable and mixed-level scores grew. “All of a sudden, just about every band in the country was tasked with finding solutions to create a safe and viable learning environment,” says Brooks Dinh. “Adaptable music became the ‘new normal’ for a time, and I still believe it is an important tool in our field.”

The pandemic led to the Chicago Public Schools system approaching Leading Tones Music to create a catalog of adaptable and mixed-level compositions available to its music ensembles. Using its already published works and soliciting new works, Leading Tones Music created an on-demand library of 40 relevant scores for the Chicago school system, a system that serves nearly 400,000 students.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leading Tones Music scores have also found their way to Finland’s Puhallinpäivät, the nation’s annual band conference. The connection to Finland stems in part from Brooks Dinh’s time studying in the master’s program at the Sibelius Academy in Helsinki, Finland. Several of the composers published by Leading Tones Music are Finnish.

One of the Leading Tone’s Finnish composers, Janne Ikonen, had a piece performed at the Rochester Public Schools Middle School Honor Band. The group performed Ikonen’s “Shipman’s Song” in early February. The piece includes a more advanced bassoon solo that was performed by a WSU student.

“It was a great opportunity to introduce the bassoon, which not many people start before high school, to eighth-graders,” says Brooks Dinh.

Leading Tones Music reimburses its composers with 60% of profits when their pieces are purchased rather than the industry’s standard 10%. The company also sets up composer clinics.

“They allow composers in person or by Zoom to meet the ensemble and connect with them while they are working on their music,” explains Brooks Dinh.

Later this year, the company plans to publish works featuring percussion including some that sound like video games composed by Minnesotan composer Matt Silverberg. They also plan to exhibit at the Iowa Bandmasters Association conference.

For Brooks Dinh, the most exciting part of Leading Tones Music is its potential to foster collaboration. “Everyone is just lifting each other up and embracing the fact that you are doing something musical with groups of people that you don’t always do things with,” she says. “It’s really exciting to feel the social energy in the room when you have a mix of different ages and groups.”

Learn more

To learn more about Leading Tones Music navigate to www.leadingtonesmusic.com .