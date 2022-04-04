Learn the ABCs of DIY publishing

ROCHESTER — If someone’s passion is worth putting pen to paper and then paper to copier, it’s worth reading for TL Jordan.

Jordan, formerly of Rochester and now a graduate student at Mankato State University, is a fierce supporter, distributor and publisher of handmade publications known as zines.

The versatile publications can range from short hand written and copied folded single sheets of paper to bound and stitched tomes.

Jordan says the common thread is a desire to share on paper.

“It’s an easy way to get information out and publish what you’re interested in,” Jordan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who does so in Southeast Minnesota is guaranteed a loyal reader.

"Kid Brother" zines published by TL Jordan John Molseed / Post Bulletin

“If you have something that you know about or are passionate about, I want to know that,” Jordan said. “I want to know why you’re passionate about it.”

The passion that fueled Jordan’s recent zine “Kid Brother” was giving artists a forum and a voice to share their ideas.

“It was really me just giving artists a place to do stuff,” Jordan said.

Zines have been the do-it-yourself medium of choice for countercultures, music and various niche interests.

Despite having multiple social media platforms, blogs and the internet in general as a conduit for sharing and “publishing,” zines are seeing a resurgence.

Younger creators are finding voice in the versatile medium, Jordan said.

“They’re making a comeback especially among artists and the queer community,” they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The electronic options for expression also means people have more noise to compete with, Jordan added.

“It’s increasingly difficult to get ideas out in front of people,” they said.

Some zines have helped people find other like-minded people sharing subculture interests. Zines have helped build fan bases and community within queer culture, punk rock, obscure science fiction and other interests.

TL Jordan Contributed photo

“You feel like you’re building a connection with people when you make a zine and put it out there,” Jordan said, adding it goes both ways.

“Finding zines in your community, it also allows you to learn a little bit more about the people around you,” Jordan said. “I think back to cultures that are passed down through oral tradition, I think zines kind of lean into that space of keeping certain communities going.”

Zines were partly responsible for keeping a fan base of an obscure science fiction show alive and growing until it became a multi-billion dollar behemoth.

Star Trek, which aired for three seasons on television, built a larger following in part through fan-published zines until the franchise returned to the big screen a decade after cancellation.

Zines like “ Slingshot ,” a counter culture publication out of Berkley, California and punk music publication “razorcake” have reached national prominence with their audiences, Jordan noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

While those successes show the potential influence of zines, widespread appeal isn’t necessarily the point of the self publishing medium. Often, lack of broad reach often makes self publishing necessary, Jordan said.

“There will always be information not supported by mainstream media and communication routes,”Jordan said.

Jordan is teaming with Out Rochester and Tence Magazine to host a queer zine making workshop Sunday, April 10, at Artheads Emporium.

The goal is to show people different ways to make zines and to create some in a social setting. What if some new publisher arose from the event?

“That would be my absolute dream,” Jordan said.

For people unsure they have anything worth publishing, Jordan has some advice.

“We all have things to share,” they said. “We all have things we care about.”

And those nervous about finding success?

“If you made something, it’s already a success,” they said.

If you go

What: Queer zine workshop

When: 1 p.m. Sunday, April 10

Where: Art Heads Emporium, 317 Broadway Ave. S.

