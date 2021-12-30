SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment

'Let them know that you're here to play'

Jayden Williams builds a career around inspiring youth.

Jayden Williams Contributed / GPE Productions
Jayden Williams first single, "Deal," is “music coming from the heart” -- and his heart is in basketball.
Contributed
Anne Halliwell
By Anne Halliwell
December 30, 2021 07:05 AM
Rookie rapper Jayden Williams has a message for other up-and-coming young people.

“You can figure things out and you should let other people know the deal. Let them know that you know you’re here to play, you’re here for game time, and you're not here to mess around,” he said.

Williams, 21, is the latest in Rochester’s lineup of “conscious rap” artists, a subgenre that focuses on uplifting messages and self-discovery. His first single, “Deal,” arriving Dec. 31, is “music coming from the heart.”

The new performer started young. Williams recalls writing music at age 14, inspired by NC hip-hop artist J. Cole. He didn’t really like the results, he said.

Two years ago, though, he tried again. It went better.

About the same time, Williams was involved in the Rochester protests following George Floyd’s murder.

0607 march 04.JPG
Jayden Williams, 19, center, leads marchers on Civic Center Drive Sunday as part of Rochester United: March against injustice march and rally Sunday. (John Molseed/jmolseed@postbulletin.com)

“I've always been kind of antisocial, but I've been working on it, especially with what I'm a part of now because I have to be social and active,” Williams said.

He wrote a verse for the protest, espousing change and equality.

A friend referred him to Demetrius “Nock” Johnson , another local rapper and the founder of GPE Studios.

“We met up,” Williams said. “We just sat in his car, talked about everything. He talked about how I felt about the music scene here, how I felt being basically a rookie, you know, someone new to the music industry. And we just went off from there and it's been going good ever since.”

Williams’ first single, though, isn’t about social justice – it’s about basketball.

The young musician hasn’t played competitively in a while, he said, but basketball is still a big part of his life – watching games, film, “there’s always basketball going on in my head.”

It’s also a good metaphor for bettering one’s life, Williams said. The song’s message is one of “steady working on myself."

“This is showing how my day starts – you know, I wake up, I write my music, you know, brush my teeth, all that stuff, and then get ready to go on with my day and do what I have to do. And since I've always had that love for basketball, and with me being so big on music now, I figured why not try to combine this and you know, just my everyday life mixed in with one of the things that I love on a high level.”

Williams has two performances lined up in February – one Feb. 12 at the International Event Center , and another in the works.

Follow along at @jaydenwilliams5 on Instagram for the latest.

