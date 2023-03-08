99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Live Chat: How will Rochester native Sarah Wade fare in the second week of 'Survivor'?

As a Rochester native, Sarah Wade started her dream journey with bold and strategic moves on Tribe Tika.

Two Dorky Magnets
Tribe Tika competes for immunity and reward on the "Two Dorky Magnets" episode of "Survivor" season 44 on March 8, 2023.
Contributed / Robert Voets / CBS
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
March 08, 2023 03:24 PM

FIJI — While the survival competition is in its early stages, the 18 castaways on "Survivor" season 44 have narrowed to 16. And plenty of fans already have their predictions on who will win.

Some say the medics. Maybe a crowd favorite Yamil ‘Yam Yam’ Arocho. Freelance reporter Martin Holmes of Vulture ranked Frannie Marin, a St. Paul native, as his number one choice with Rochester native Sarah Wade ranked as number 10 and Carolyn Wiger, of Hugo, Minn., as number seven in his first predictions this season.

Wade started her dream journey with bold and strategic moves on Tribe Tika in last week's season premiere. Teammates Wade, Helen Li and Carson Garrett also discussed an alliance. Wade is a Mayo High School graduate.

"While Sarah is part of that threesome with Carson and Helen, I’ve ranked her lower simply because she lost her vote. Sure, she lied to her tribemates and told them she didn’t know the outcome of her risk-versus-reward challenge yet. But these players are smart, and if they think she is sitting without a vote, it could make for an easy target," Holmes wrote in his rankings.

Watch "Survivor" on March 8 at 7 p.m. on CBS and discuss the show live with reporter Rebecca Mitchell:

By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
