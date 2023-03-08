Live Chat: How will Rochester native Sarah Wade fare in the second week of 'Survivor'?

FIJI — While the survival competition is in its early stages, the 18 castaways on "Survivor" season 44 have narrowed to 16. And plenty of fans already have their predictions on who will win.

Some say the medics. Maybe a crowd favorite Yamil ‘Yam Yam’ Arocho. Freelance reporter Martin Holmes of Vulture ranked Frannie Marin, a St. Paul native, as his number one choice with Rochester native Sarah Wade ranked as number 10 and Carolyn Wiger, of Hugo, Minn., as number seven in his first predictions this season.

Wade started her dream journey with bold and strategic moves on Tribe Tika in last week's season premiere. Teammates Wade, Helen Li and Carson Garrett also discussed an alliance. Wade is a Mayo High School graduate.

"While Sarah is part of that threesome with Carson and Helen, I’ve ranked her lower simply because she lost her vote. Sure, she lied to her tribemates and told them she didn’t know the outcome of her risk-versus-reward challenge yet. But these players are smart, and if they think she is sitting without a vote, it could make for an easy target," Holmes wrote in his rankings.

