6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Live Chat: Rochester native Sarah Wade heads into week three of 'Survivor' ready to laugh

Tribe Tika experienced its first tribal council last week, including a shift in alliances.

Survivor 44 Tribes
Tribes Ratu, Soka and Tıka prepare for the immunity challenge on season 44 of "Survivor" on March 15, 2023.
Contributed / Robert Voets / CBS
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Today at 4:39 PM

FIJI — After Tribe Tika’s first tribal council last week, the tribe is ready to laugh together on the third week of “Survivor” season 44.

“I love it when the tribe’s getting along,” contestant Sarah Wade, a Rochester native, said in a CBS preview. “I think it does feel good to laugh, which is honestly so healthy out here.”

Wade is a Mayo High School graduate. She is on Tribe Tika with Carolyn Wiger, Carson Garrett and Yamil ‘Yam Yam’ Arocho. Wiger is from Hugo, Minn.

Watch "Survivor" on March 8 at 7 p.m. on CBS and discuss the show live with reporter Rebecca Mitchell:

Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
What To Read Next
IMG_1430.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Rochester man explores the science of banjos
March 14, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  John Sievers
Poetry
Arts and Entertainment
Poem: Sunflower Seeds
March 14, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Lea B. Jennings
Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band Parade of Pubs
Arts and Entertainment
Think green: Spring is near and St. Patrick's Day is nearer
March 13, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Your Style - Walter and Louise Hanson
Lifestyle
Nordic style for 2
March 15, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Anne Murphy
Jack Charles Fickle
Local
Motel front desk clerk sentenced to 180 days in jail for raping guest
March 15, 2023 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
The Castle
Local
Castle sold for $2.3 million
March 15, 2023 04:35 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Austin High School
Local
Austin police investigating possible firearm at Austin High School
March 15, 2023 03:38 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson