Live Chat: Rochester native Sarah Wade starts her dream on CBS's 'Survivor'

As the new season of castaways lands on the islands of Fiji, Sarah Wade aims to make her mark on "Survivor."

Wade, a 2014 Mayo High School graduate and daughter of John and Margaret Wade, is pursuing her dream in honor of her best friend, Kalie, who passed away about two years ago.

In the show's 44th season, Wade joined Team Tika with contestants Bruce Perreault, Carolyn Wiger, Carson Garrett, Helen Li and Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho on March 1, 2023. Team Ratu and Team Soka round out the castaways to 18.

“What excites me the most is also what scares me the most. It's not predictable,” Wade told Parade about the new era of the competition. “I think it favors people who can really think on their feet, understand the implications of all those new advantages and twists, and adjust their game accordingly. And I think that my ability to think on my feet and solve those problems in the moment will be a strength in the game. But it's simultaneously terrifying because we don't know what all the cards are that are going to be out there.”

Castaways Wiger and Frannie Marin are from St. Paul.

