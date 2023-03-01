99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Wednesday, March 1

Live Chat: Rochester native Sarah Wade starts her dream on CBS's 'Survivor'

Sarah Wade, 27, joined Team Tika in the show's season premiere on the islands of Fiji.

A group of people standing on the beach.
Team Tika on the 44th "Survivor" season premiere on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
Contributed / Robert Voets / CBS
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
March 01, 2023 03:10 PM

As the new season of castaways lands on the islands of Fiji, Sarah Wade aims to make her mark on "Survivor."

Wade, a 2014 Mayo High School graduate and daughter of John and Margaret Wade, is pursuing her dream in honor of her best friend, Kalie, who passed away about two years ago.

In the show's 44th season, Wade joined Team Tika with contestants Bruce Perreault, Carolyn Wiger, Carson Garrett, Helen Li and Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho on March 1, 2023. Team Ratu and Team Soka round out the castaways to 18.

“What excites me the most is also what scares me the most. It's not predictable,” Wade told Parade about the new era of the competition. “I think it favors people who can really think on their feet, understand the implications of all those new advantages and twists, and adjust their game accordingly. And I think that my ability to think on my feet and solve those problems in the moment will be a strength in the game. But it's simultaneously terrifying because we don't know what all the cards are that are going to be out there.”

Castaways Wiger and Frannie Marin are from St. Paul.

Watch Survivor at 7 p.m. on CBS and discuss the show live with reporter Rebecca Mitchell:

Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
