Live Chat: Tribe Tika, including Rochester native Sarah Wade, rattle the birdcage search again on 'Survivor'

FIJI — The birdcage discussion is flying into Tribe Tika again.

While the “Survivor” tribes have strived to set their immunity idols free, Tribe Tika has yet to discover the idol’s owner. The tribe, including Mayo High School graduate Sarah Wade, will find an added piece to the birdcage during the upcoming episode on March 22.

“This morning we walk by the birdcage and see that there have been two red sticks kind of woven into the birdcage with an ‘X,’” Wade described in a CBS preview.

Though audiences watched Carolyn Wiger of Hugo, Minn. uncover the hidden immunity idol previously, contestant Helen Li said the show’s clues pointing to Wiger as the idol’s owner were not that clear cut.

“Yeah, that timeline was not that simple. I think when the four of us were all at the birdcage, and we're like, ‘Oh, my God, what happened?’ I think Carolyn was on a walk at that point. So it wasn't like she didn't have a reason not to be with us,” Li described in an interview with Parade after being voted off on the second episode. “(Carolyn) had taken the idol, done all of this, put it back. I don't think it was until maybe the next morning that we had gone back and looked at it and really realized that this was gone or fiddled with.”

Let’s see if Tribe Tika will discover the identity of the missing immunity idol.

Watch "Survivor" on March 22 at 7 p.m. on CBS and discuss the show live with reporter Rebecca Mitchell: