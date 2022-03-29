Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 29
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment

Live music, theater not just confined to Rochester this weekend

"Steel Magnolias" opens at the Civic, and Kasson and Zumbrota each have concerts.

Hair of the Dog
John Molseed
March 29, 2022 07:00 AM
ROCHESTER — A show opens at Rochester Civic Theatre this weekend, and there are plenty of options for live music. However, live music isn’t confined to venues in large cities. This weekend, people in Zumbrota and Kasson can find live performances in their communities.

'Steel Magnolias'

Steel Magnolias.jpg
Photo contributed by Rochester Civic Theatre

“Steel Magnolias” opens at 7 p.m. Friday, April 1. Director Kathy Keech brings Robert Harling’s show of love and loss against the backdrop of gossip and unsolicited advice in a Louisiana beauty salon.

The Friday opening is followed by a show Saturday, April 2, and a matinee performance Sunday, April 3. Bring some tissues for this classic tearjerker show.

Where: Rochester Civic Theatre, 30 Civic Center Drive SE

When: 7 p.m., Friday, April 1; 7 p.m., Saturday, April 2; 2 p.m., Sunday, April 3

How much: $28, for adults, $25 for seniors, $20 for students

Tickets are available at rochestercivictheatre.org or call the box office at 507-282-8481.

Hair of the Dog at Thesis Beer Project

The first Friday of every month features Jeremy Jewell-fronted Hair of the Dog at Thesis Beer Project. To go along with that routine, Jewell and Tracy Sonnier, who also performs with Hair of the Dog, headline Whiskey Wednesdays every first Wednesday at Half Barrel. Catch them there at 8 p.m. April 6.

When: 8 p.m., Friday, April 1.

How much: Free

Layne Yost presents John Denver Tribute Show

In Zumbrota, Layne Yost performs a tribute concert of the timeless music of John Denver at the Zumbrota State Theatre 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2.

The concert features Yost, a Wisconsin-based musician on vocals and guitar performing well known Denver hits such as “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” “Sunshine on My Shoulders,” “Annie’s Song,” and “Thank God I’m a Country Boy.”

When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 2

Where: Zumbrota State Theatre, 96 E Fourth St, Zumbrota

How much: $26

Tickets available at zaac.org .

The Fabulous Armadillos bring their show “What’s Going On — Songs of the Vietnam War Era” to Kasson. The Minnesota-based Fabulous Armadillos are known for their covers and recreations of songs from an eclectic mix of genres from heavy metal to country 1970's soft rock and yacht rock.

The show Saturday features well-known rock songs from an era of cultural change in the U.S.

When: 7 p.m., Saturday, April 2

Where: Minnesota WiFi Performing Arts Center at the Kasson-Mantorville High School.

How much: $40

Tickets are available at komet-tickets.com .

