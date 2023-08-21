Loreweavers bring their song craft to Rochester for the next forWARD concert

ROCHESTER — Fittingly, the origin of the Loreweavers musical group began with a quest — a tabletop quest.

Minnesota’s top "inter-dimensional fantasy party" band formed in 2019 to fill a deep primordial need: Better background music for a group of musicians’ Dungeons and Dragons campaign.

In short, they’re a nerd band. And they know how to party.

Loreweavers headline the Rochester Civic Music forWARD free concert Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at White Oaks Park.

“A lot of our music appeals to people who are a little on the nerdy side,” said Kyle Holder, who performs as Alfonson Loreweaver. Each musician took on a performing persona similar to their D&D character.

Holder and a group of his musically talented friends with hands in various projects including General B and the Wiz and other groups decided over an ongoing D&D campaign, they would make the kind of music they would want to listen to while playing the fantasy role-playing game.

At first, it was a fun, one-off side project.

“We never expected people to want to come and see us,” Holder said.

Then Loreweavers evolved into a legitimate way for the group to get into Renaissance festivals and other events by performing. Today, they’re a bonafide draw, conversation starter and one of the few bands that can get their fellow Minnesotan up to dance.

“The reception of Loreweavers has always been something that’s surprised me,” Holder said. “It’s goofy, it’s fun, we’re all dressed up and people are like, ‘What is this?’ But by the end of the night, they’re dancing and singing along.”

The band plays a mix of music including traditional Irish tunes, sea shanties and arrangements of music from video games such as "The Witcher" and "Skyrim."

For the members, the project has been a way to hone their musical skills on unconventional instruments.

Holder learned how to play the Irish whistle. Seth Duin has honed his skills on mandolin and other members have picked up the uilleann pipes, bodhrán, accordion, and other instruments you won’t see in most bar bands.

Holder said it has been a fun challenge, but also reminded the group of what it’s like to learn and discover new music.

“It makes it just a fun experience all around to be able to push ourselves creatively and experiment,” Holder said.

It also reminded them why they play in the first place.

“The reason we make music is to spread joy and to have fun,” Holder said. “We’re just becoming more comfortable in just letting ourselves have fun regardless of what band we’re playing with.”

Indie rock and folk band Sheep for Wheat opens the show.

Rochester Civic Music's forWARD free concert series

When: 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

Where: White Oaks Park, 4597 55th St. NW.

How much: Free.