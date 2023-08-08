Loy Show Barn 'Sparks' Rochester bluegrass scene

A big red barn has been home to a little bluegrass music the last eight years. Heath Loy and Becky Schlegel transformed a 100-plus-year-old barn into the Loy Show Barn. Just north of Rochester, the barn hosts shows that keep the traditions of bluegrass and old-time country music alive.

“For this music to survive, we need younger generations to embrace it,” says Loy. “If they’re not exposed to it, they’re not going to fall in love with it. As a kid growing up in Southeast Minnesota, we had to travel long distances to find this music. I want to bring some of the best bluegrass on the circuit to our community in hopes that someone will be inspired to pick up a guitar or mandolin and carry on the music.”

Loy, an accomplished banjoist, has played with bands for more than 35 years, and Schlegel, his wife, is a talented singer, songwriter and guitarist. They transformed the barn at their small farm into a haven for the music they both love.

“Real down-home venues such as the barn, have so much to offer,” says Loy. “I think venues like this serve the community in a way that only a century old barn can.”

As a performer himself helps Loy, understand what it takes to put on a show.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve learned what it takes to entertain folks so that they want to come back,” says Loy. “I know how a band should be treated when they pull off the road and put on a show. I want everyone, whether they are performers or folks that attend the shows, to leave satisfied and know they’re appreciated.”

Over the years, Loy and Schlegel have presented a variety of bluegrass and old-time country shows ranging from local bands to internationally recognized stars. In 2018, they were able to bring the nationally acclaimed bluegrass group The Po Ramblin’ Boys to the Show Barn.

The Loy Show Barn in Oronoco, Minnesota, has become a venue for bluegrass and old-time country music. Contributed

“My dad had recently been placed in hospice but was able to attend the show. He sat in the front row for the entire concert,” says Loy. “Afterwards, he commented that after ‘Chasing bluegrass for over 50 years’ he’d just witnessed the best bluegrass concert he’d ever listened to in his son’s barn. My dad passed away two months later. I’ll always cherish that memory.”

Loy carries on a legacy of promoting bluegrass and old-time country music that his dad started before him. In 1977, Loy’s father, Bob, a fiddle player, brought Larry Sparks to Rochester to play at the Mayo Civic Center.

“I was 6 years old, so I didn’t make it to the show, but I was at home when Larry and the band came to our house on second street for dinner,” says Loy. “When I think back to my earliest memories of anything related to music, it’s this evening. Larry and the band had finished supper and decided to warm up for the show in the kitchen. I vividly remember walking into a circle of men all in dark suits, playing different musical instruments. It was pretty amazing. I’ll never forget that.”

Forty-six years later, Loy is bringing Larry Sparks back to perform at his own venue. Though Sparks was well known during his 1977 visit to Rochester, Sparks has earned even more international recognition as a bluegrass artist. He’s recorded and toured with his band, The Lonesome Ramblers, for nearly 50 years releasing over 60 albums. In 2004 and 2005, Sparks won the International Bluegrass Music Association’s male vocalists of the year awards, and in 2005, he won the IBMA award for album of the year for his album "40." In 2015, Sparks was inducted into the IBMA’s Bill Monroe Bluegrass Hall of Fame.

“Music becomes a part of you, and you a part of it. It is just there. That’s the way it is with me. It is just in me. You merge together, and that’s the way it is,” says Sparks, ruminating on what has kept him making music all these years.

Sparks will play The Loy Show Barn as part of a tour that includes a show at the Minnesota Bluegrass Festival in Richmond, Minnesota, on Aug. 11. He’ll play at the Loy Show Barn on Saturday, Aug. 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a long shot to get Sparks to play the Loy Show Barn. Loy was able to get Sparks on the phone due to a mutual friend.

“I described the barn and our mission to Larry, and that we strive to bring quality bluegrass to our little neck of the woods,” says Loy. “I asked if he’d be interested in pulling his bus off the interstate to put on a show for us. He thought about it briefly and said ‘Yes, let’s make this work.’ I about fell off my chair. This is an absolute bluegrass legend and he’s going to put on a show in this old barn for us.”

“It is for the people I don’t get to that much in that area of the world,” says Sparks. “I thought, well, it’s going to be good to go there and do this if I can.

“I like to do dates like that if I possibly can,” says Sparks, who added that the show barn concept reminds him of Bill Monroe’s longtime bluegrass barn.

“What I love most about this music is how it brings people together,” says Loy. “Lifelong friendships that stem from a mutual love of this music. Whether you’re a picker or a grinner, it doesn’t much matter. You’re together enjoying the sounds of good, organic music.”

Going to the show

What: Larry Sparks concert.

Where: The Loy Show Barn, 6914 60th Ave. NW, Oronoco, MN 55960.

When: 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tickets: $30 eventbrite.com/e/larry-sparks-at-loy-show-barn-tickets-689754352837.