SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, November 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Luke Austin, 36, left lasting marks in the Rochester arts community

Austin, a visual, tattoo and performing artist who died Nov. 17, is remembered for his "hugely inspiring" enthusiasm and vitality.

Luke Austin tattooing Julie Dahl during his March residency at Thesis Beer Project.jpg
Luke Austin tattooing Julie Dahl during his March artist in residency at Thesis Beer Project.
John Sievers / For the Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
November 27, 2022 07:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — The death of an artist in Rochester has friends wondering what could have been.

Luke Austin, 36, died by suicide Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.

He had been a longtime artist in Rochester and while here developed deep ties and friendships within the arts community.

Austin came to Rochester after serving in a public affairs detachment of the Army National Guard. He used his G.I. Bill money to take arts classes at Rochester Community and Technical College.

Also Read
IMG_1266.jpg
Business
Jack’s Bottle Shop announces plans to expand its Rochester location
The expansion, to be completed by March, will go into one of the garage spaces currently used for storage.
November 27, 2022 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Here Comes Santa Claus
Local
Photos: Santa Claus appears downtown for Here Comes Santa Claus event
Families gathered for the Here Comes Santa Claus event Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
November 26, 2022 04:15 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Fred Gommels
Business
Fred Gommels goes from taekwondo to tango
Fred Gommels has been able to use his agility as a small business owner to build two successful businesses.
November 26, 2022 02:50 PM
 · 
By  John Sievers

“His enthusiasm and vitality was something I had never seen before,” said Simon Huelsbeck, fine arts instructor at RCTC. “From the day I met him, it was something hugely inspiring to me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Austin took “every class he could,” he said in a video promoting arts at RCTC. That included performing arts. He appeared in multiple stage productions at the college.

Austin also had an ambivalence and cynicism about his service which permeated some of his work and close relationships, Hueslbeck added.

“In a way there were these two sides of him,” he said. “There was a dark side and there was a youthful side kind of like a child who never had his enthusiasm and curiosity kicked out of him.”

Marty Chester 07.JPG
Marty Chester displays a tattoo her friend Luke Austin gave her when they worked together at Sacred Heart Studios. Chester, pictured at Cafe Steam, 315 S. Braodway Ave., Nov. 23, 2022 said Austin was like a brother to her.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Marty Chester also met Austin at RCTC when they took an art class together. The two met again while she was working at the reception desk at Sacred Heart Studios. They quickly bonded when he began working there.

“We were both home-schooled, we both liked weird music,” Chester said. She felt comfortable being herself around him.

“Not everyone accepts weird,” she said. “He was like an older brother to me.”

Chester has tattoo work by Austin and said she feels fortunate to be able to carry his art with her the rest of her life.

Will Forsman, co-owner of the Cafe Steam coffee shops, recalls meeting Austin when Austin was working at the tattoo studio and would come in daily for coffee and a sketch session with a friend and co-worker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forsman said Austin had a way of connecting with people and forming close friendships.

“He had these unique relationships with so many people and those relationships had a depth to them,” Forsman said.

That was especially true for people who sat down to have a tattoo done by him.

“Because of the medium he worked in, he was able to connect with far more people more deeply than other artists might,” Forsman said. “He was comfortable and willing to talk about anything with anyone.”

Luke at Thesis March 23 2022.jpg
Luke Austin tattoos a customer at Thesis Beer Project March 23, 2022. Austin was an artist in residence at Thesis.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Forsman allowed Austin to paint as part of an ongoing performance art project at the Cafe Steam at 315 S. Broadway Ave. Austin was "Sock" of the Sock and Buskin performance art project. In that project, two Rochester artists donned masks and wigs and painted in public, switching canvases with one another, adding their own touches to the other’s work. Unfortunately, the endeavor was cut short in spring 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic. Austin and his partner never had a gallery talk nor publicly revealed their identities.

His plans to open a downtown tattoo studio called Sorry in Advance were also curtailed when he took an apprenticeship opportunity in Hawaii earlier this year.

Huelsbeck said RCTC will have a show of Austin’s visual art that will likely open Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, and run through some time in mid-January.

He’s working to collect some of Austin’s work which is spread out among many owners.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He gave a lot of it away,” Huelsbeck said.

Friends say that wasn’t because he devalued his art. He just wanted to make sure art was spread around.

Chester said he helped push her to make more art and encouraged her to get her art in front of other people.

“I always had this stupid mental block that you can’t make money with art and that no one wants to see my art,” she said. “He showed me that’s not the case.”

Forsman said he thinks the best way Austin's friends can honor his memory is to keep creating.

“And not let self-doubt get in the way,” he said.

Huelsbeck said he hopes people remember the connections they had with Austin.

“He loved a lot of people, he was easy to love, he loved easily,” he said. “I loved him and I’m going to miss him dearly.”

Luke Austin art.jpg
An untitled painting from 2018 by Luke Austin.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: ARTMUSICROCHESTERPEOPLE
John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Here Comes Santa Claus
Local
Rochester's Here Comes Santa: Mrs. Claus has answers
Every year, Santa Claus gets stuck on the roof of Old City Hall and must be rescued by the Rochester Fire Department. But why does Santa get stuck in this predicament every year? The Post Bulletin asked his wife, Mrs. Claus.
November 26, 2022 05:51 PM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work
Keith Lawrence Pre Contemplation.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
'Faces of Recovery' illustrates the struggle of staying sober
Self-taught artist Keith Lawrence uses empathy, art to explore the struggles of battling addiction.
November 26, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Black Swan Living
Business
When it comes to housing, 2022 was the year of the Black Swan in Rochester
Dr. Elaine and Nick Stageberg's Black Swan Living housing firm has been growing dramatically in the last few years. In 2022, they more than doubled their rental units in Rochester and Byron with the expectation of ending the year with 970 local units under their ownership and management.
November 26, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
emergency-housing-as-with-pic3.png
Local
Olmsted County sees greater need for emergency housing support as funds are running out
State funding intended to last through June could end up being depleted in January with efforts to help residents stay in their homes.
November 25, 2022 05:22 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen