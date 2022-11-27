Luke Austin, 36, left lasting marks in the Rochester arts community

ROCHESTER — The death of an artist in Rochester has friends wondering what could have been.

Luke Austin, 36, died by suicide Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.

He had been a longtime artist in Rochester and while here developed deep ties and friendships within the arts community.

Austin came to Rochester after serving in a public affairs detachment of the Army National Guard. He used his G.I. Bill money to take arts classes at Rochester Community and Technical College.

“His enthusiasm and vitality was something I had never seen before,” said Simon Huelsbeck, fine arts instructor at RCTC. “From the day I met him, it was something hugely inspiring to me.”

Austin took “every class he could,” he said in a video promoting arts at RCTC. That included performing arts. He appeared in multiple stage productions at the college.

Austin also had an ambivalence and cynicism about his service which permeated some of his work and close relationships, Hueslbeck added.

“In a way there were these two sides of him,” he said. “There was a dark side and there was a youthful side kind of like a child who never had his enthusiasm and curiosity kicked out of him.”

Marty Chester displays a tattoo her friend Luke Austin gave her when they worked together at Sacred Heart Studios. Chester, pictured at Cafe Steam, 315 S. Braodway Ave., Nov. 23, 2022 said Austin was like a brother to her. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Marty Chester also met Austin at RCTC when they took an art class together. The two met again while she was working at the reception desk at Sacred Heart Studios. They quickly bonded when he began working there.

“We were both home-schooled, we both liked weird music,” Chester said. She felt comfortable being herself around him.

“Not everyone accepts weird,” she said. “He was like an older brother to me.”

Chester has tattoo work by Austin and said she feels fortunate to be able to carry his art with her the rest of her life.

Will Forsman, co-owner of the Cafe Steam coffee shops, recalls meeting Austin when Austin was working at the tattoo studio and would come in daily for coffee and a sketch session with a friend and co-worker.

Forsman said Austin had a way of connecting with people and forming close friendships.

“He had these unique relationships with so many people and those relationships had a depth to them,” Forsman said.

That was especially true for people who sat down to have a tattoo done by him.

“Because of the medium he worked in, he was able to connect with far more people more deeply than other artists might,” Forsman said. “He was comfortable and willing to talk about anything with anyone.”

Luke Austin tattoos a customer at Thesis Beer Project March 23, 2022. Austin was an artist in residence at Thesis. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Forsman allowed Austin to paint as part of an ongoing performance art project at the Cafe Steam at 315 S. Broadway Ave. Austin was "Sock" of the Sock and Buskin performance art project. In that project, two Rochester artists donned masks and wigs and painted in public, switching canvases with one another, adding their own touches to the other’s work. Unfortunately, the endeavor was cut short in spring 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic. Austin and his partner never had a gallery talk nor publicly revealed their identities.

His plans to open a downtown tattoo studio called Sorry in Advance were also curtailed when he took an apprenticeship opportunity in Hawaii earlier this year.

Huelsbeck said RCTC will have a show of Austin’s visual art that will likely open Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, and run through some time in mid-January.

He’s working to collect some of Austin’s work which is spread out among many owners.

“He gave a lot of it away,” Huelsbeck said.

Friends say that wasn’t because he devalued his art. He just wanted to make sure art was spread around.

Chester said he helped push her to make more art and encouraged her to get her art in front of other people.

“I always had this stupid mental block that you can’t make money with art and that no one wants to see my art,” she said. “He showed me that’s not the case.”

Forsman said he thinks the best way Austin's friends can honor his memory is to keep creating.

“And not let self-doubt get in the way,” he said.

Huelsbeck said he hopes people remember the connections they had with Austin.

“He loved a lot of people, he was easy to love, he loved easily,” he said. “I loved him and I’m going to miss him dearly.”