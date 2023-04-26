Luke Bryan's Farm Tour announces return to Eyota

EYOTA, Minn. — Country fans get ready to shake it: Luke Bryan is bringing his Farm Tour back to Eyota for the second straight year.

Gar-Lin Dairy Farm will again host the show, which will begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 23, 2023. The show sold out of 20,000 tickets the first day on sale last year.

The Eyota show will be Bryan’s final stop on the five show Farm Tour, scheduled from Sept. 14 to 23. The tour runs during a four-week break in his Country On Tour.

Presale for Bryan’s fan club, the Nut House, will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, May 1. General onsale begins at 10 a.m. May 4.

Tickets will be $65 in advance, with parking an additional $5 in advance.