Luke Bryan's Farm Tour announces return to Eyota

This will be the second year country star Luke Bryan performs at Gar-Lin Dairy Farm in Eyota.

Luke Bryan performs at Gar-Lin Dairy Farm during Luke Bryan's Farm Tour in Eyota, Minn., Sept. 24, 2022.
Post Bulletin file photo / Craig Johnson
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 10:35 AM

EYOTA, Minn. — Country fans get ready to shake it: Luke Bryan is bringing his Farm Tour back to Eyota for the second straight year.

Gar-Lin Dairy Farm will again host the show, which will begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 23, 2023. The show sold out of 20,000 tickets the first day on sale last year.

The Eyota show will be Bryan’s final stop on the five show Farm Tour, scheduled from Sept. 14 to 23. The tour runs during a four-week break in his Country On Tour.

Presale for Bryan’s fan club, the Nut House, will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, May 1. General onsale begins at 10 a.m. May 4.

Tickets will be $65 in advance, with parking an additional $5 in advance.

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
