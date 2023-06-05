Mae Simpson opens forWARD series at Cook Park

ROCHESTER — Mae Simpson would like folks to get out of their chairs a bit when she opens Rochester Civic Music’s forWARD free neighborhood series Wednesday, June 7. Although Simpson and her high-energy ensemble can make all the verbal requests they want, their music tends to be the big persuader.

“We have an incredible knack for getting people out of their seats,” Simpson said. “It doesn’t matter how old you are, you can always get down and boogie.”

Simpson, of Minneapolis, has a growing fan base throughout southern Minnesota drawing appreciative crowds at other Rochester venues including a high-energy show at Thesis Beer Project in November and at the Civic Theatre in December.

People who attended those shows might remember chatting with Simpson afterwards. Chatting with people and thanking them for supporting live music is as much part of her shows as the performance.

“Coming out to see live, local music is such a huge deal,” Simpson said. “It’s important for people to know we appreciate them, they’re a part of the show. We’re not shooing anybody away.”

The concert is a bit early to catch Simpson’s latest single coming out in June and debut full album, “Chandelier in Bloom,” which is due out in September.

JoJo Green, a tight indie band with blends of soul and funk opens the show.

If you go

What: Mae Simpson forWARD neighborhood concert.

When: 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Where: Cooke Park, Seventh Street NW.

How much: Free.

The Rep presents "Raisin in the Sun"

Rochester Repertory Theatre actors rehearse a scene from Lorraine Hansberry’s 1959 show “A Raisin in the Sun.” The Rep opens the show Friday, June 9, 2023. Contributed.

Racial covenants that historically kept Black people out of certain neighborhoods in Rochester and in other cities across the U.S. have echoes that are still being felt in urban neighborhoods today. Lorraine Hansberry’s 1959 show “A Raisin in the Sun” movingly portrays the pain and trauma caused by these policies.

Directors E.G. Bailey and Shá Cage direct a cast that includes the talented Michelle Sloane, Nicole Nfonoyim-Hara and Ezra Carter in the Rochester Repertory Theatre’s production of “A Raisin in the Sun .”

A $15,000 covered some of the costs of hiring the professional directors to help push the show to another level of poignancy.

Rochester Repertory Theatre presents "Raisin in the Sun" beginning Friday, Jun 9, 2023. Contributed.

If you go

What: Rochester Repertory Theatre presents “A Raisin in the Sun.”

When: 7 p.m., June 9-10; 15-17 and 22-24; 2 p.m., June 18, June 25, 2023.

Where: Rochester Repertory Theatre, 103 Seventh St. NE.

How much: Tickets are $24. Discounts available for seniors and students. Visit rochesterrep.org for tickets.

PossAbilities holds first-ever ArtAbilities show

PossAbilities staff members help STARS program participants make Valentine's Day cards on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at PossAbilities in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Since 2021, PossAbilities has been helping artists with disabilities hone their crafts and creative skills. ArtAbilities has connected artists with materials and studio time they need to explore their artistic talents.

Now, PossAbilities is holding the first-ever ArtAbilities event Friday, June 9, 2023, to showcase the more than 30 artists and their work the program has helped. Art will be on display for purchase and viewing with a portion of the sales going to each artist.

If you go

What: PossAbilities presents ArtAbilities art show.

When: 4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Friday, June 9, 2023.

Where: PossAbilities, 1750 Third Ave. SE.

How much: Free.

Get festive on Fourth Avenue in Austin

Austin, Minn. — The City of Austin Culture and the Austin Arts Commission are hosting the fifth annual 4th Ave Fest. Albert Lea blues rock band Wicked Renegades headlines the musical portion of the summer kick-off community festival.

The event also features open swim at the municipal pool, canoeing and kayaking in Mill Pond, a photo booth, face painting, arts and crafts and other family activities.

If you go

What: 4th Ave Fest.

When: 5 p.m., Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Where: Horace Austin Park, Austin, Minn.

How much: Free.

Matchbox 20 at Treasure Island

Matchbox 20. Contributed.

Welch, Minn. — Matchbox 20 is embarking on their first tour in six years with their first album in more than a decade. The amphitheater at Treasure Island Casino in Welch, Minnesota, is one of the band's more than 50 stops on the tour.

If you go

What: Matchbox 20 at Treasure Island Casino.

When: 7 p.m., Saturday, June 10.

Where: Treasure Island Casino, Welch.

How much: Tickets start at $26.50 and are available at ticasino.com .

Music series begins at Little Thistle

Jeremy Jewell (contributed photo)

Little Thistle Brewing Co. is starting a series of Sunday afternoon live music concerts. Beginning June 11, 2023, and each Sunday into August, area musicians will perform in the patio for a laid-back, midday live show. Jeremy Jewell is kicking off the series.

What: Little Thistle Sunday Matinee show with Jeremy Jewell.

When: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., Sunday, June 11.

Where: Little Thistle Brewing Co., 2031 14th St. NW.

How much: Free.