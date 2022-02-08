Managing music on the road with Deana Carr

Deana Carr backstage while on the road with the musical duo Acoustic Eidolon. Carr has been the group's tour manager since 2019. Contributed / Deana Carr

Having Carr as a last name doesn’t hurt if you’re destined to become a band’s tour manager like Rochesterite Deana Carr.

However, in spite of all the driving she’s done, if you’d like to see roadrunners while walking through petroglyphs and visit Florence, Colorado, the home of the only Super Max prison in the United States, then she might have your dream job because these are just a few of the experiences she’s encountered while on the road.

Carr started working as the tour manager for the musical duo Acoustic Eidolon in 2019. Acoustic Eidolon is a musical group consisting of cellist and singer Hannah Alkire and guitjo (a custom 14 string double-neck guitar with one neck strung like a banjo) player and singer Joe Scott. The husband-and-wife team perform all over the United States and internationally.

Carr helps make their hectic touring smooth.

How did you become a tour manager and what prepared you for it?

I worked for Rochester Civic Music for 25 years doing production work and working backstage with all groups that we brought in for concerts. I worked with Acoustic Eidolon for a week-long residency in February 2019. We hit it off immediately. They liked my work ethic and that I understood the production aspect of the job. They had been looking for someone to work with them, doing all the same things that I did during the week they were here. They asked me if I would consider working with them.

What are some of the duties you normally complete when Acoustic Eidolon goes on tour?

Acoustic Eidolon drives to performances all over the country. I fly to Colorado and I help them drive to all the gigs. I haul equipment into the venue, set up the stage and the CD table, run sound during most shows, and sell CDs. Then I strike the stage, pack equipment and instruments away, and help load everything back into the van and drive to the next location.

I assist Joe and Hannah other ways during a tour by helping them prepare for the show backstage, helping check in and load into hotels along the way, and balance out CD sales every night.

What skills are needed for your work with the band?

Obviously, the production skills come in handy — setting everything up and running sound during the show. Being organized helps with many aspects throughout the tours. Everywhere we go, people love Joe and Hannah and their music, so I try to do what I can to make it easier for them to play their music onstage and not worry about anything else. It helps to like to drive, too. On one tour, we did shows from Colorado to Florida in less than three weeks. We drove 3,600 miles to get to Florida. They flew me home from there and drove the rest of the way back to Colorado.

Any difficult situations you helped navigate the band through while on tour?

COVID provided some challenges of not being on the road, but Acoustic Eidolon was very creative and did concerts in their mini-van in their driveway during quarantine. I drove to Colorado and helped with that. They also performed many Zoom concerts from their studio in Colorado, and I facilitated most of them from my office in my house in Minnesota.

What's it like traveling long distances with the band?

One interesting thing we did in February 2020 was while traveling from Texas to Florida. We drove across the southern part of the country and had breakfast in Texas, lunch in Louisiana, dinner in Mississippi, dessert in Alabama, and breakfast the next morning 24 hours later in Florida. In March 2020 we started off to Arizona. Before everything shut down, we found ourselves "standin' on a corner in Winslow, Arizona.” Being a big Eagles fan, I enjoyed that quick stop along the way.

What's been your favorite show memory with the band?

One that sticks out is the Glen Eyrie castle concerts in Colorado Springs. It's an actual castle nestled in the Rocky Mountains. In December it is decorated for Christmas and is beautiful. My lodging was a cabin in the middle of the woods. I woke up in the morning to see mountains and wild turkeys outside my window.

When you aren't busy with the band, what are some of your other passions?

Music and sports have always been passions of mine since I was a kid. I play clarinet with a community band, woodwind quintet, and as half of a clarinet duo. I grew up in the Detroit area and am a huge Detroit sports fan, especially the Tigers. I have attended spring training in Florida for over 30 years, and have played in 14 Detroit Tigers Fantasy Camps in Florida and one in Tiger Stadium in Detroit. A thrill for me in 2019 was to throw out the first pitch at a Tigers baseball game in Detroit.

