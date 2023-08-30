6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Charlie Berens adds second show to Rochester stop

High ticket demand for Berens' October show has led to another being scheduled at Mayo Civic Center in October.

Charlie Berens.
By Staff reports
ROCHESTER — High ticket sales for Charlie Berens' October Mayo Civic Center show have prompted organizers to add a second show.

The comedian, New York Times best-selling author and Emmy Award-winning journalist is probably best known for being the host of the "Manitowoc Minute" and his other videos about all things life in the Midwest.

Berens will now perform back-to-back shows Oct. 21, 2023 at the Civic Center — one at 5 p.m. and another at 8 p.m.

Berens' characterizations of Midwest life, vernacular and expressions not only come from a place of love, but from his native state Wisconsin. Berens grew up in Elm Grove and New Berlin and lives in Milwaukee.

He has amassed more than 7.5 million followers across various social media platforms. He’s been featured on Comedy Central, Fox, CBS and Funny or Die.

Berens announced he was bringing his Good Old Fashioned Tour to the Mayo Civic Center Aug. 14.

Tickets to both performances are on sale now at the Mayo Civic Center Box Office and Ticketmaster.com . Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

