Mantorville Art Guild hosting event to support Ukraine

MANTORVILLE — Local artists can show support for Ukraine using their talents.

The Mantorville Art Guild is hosting Hope and Peace for Ukraine: Paint Your Own Sunflower Masterpiece on Sunday, March 20, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 521 North Main Street in Mantorville.

The event is free and open to the public. Guild artists will be there to assist. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

All donations received will be given to the International Red Cross for Ukraine.