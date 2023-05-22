Mark Memorial Day weekend with celebrations, music and reflection

ROCHESTER — The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs is hosting a performance by the 34th Infantry Division Red Bull Brass Quintet to mark Memorial Day Sunday, May 28.

The concert will be held at the Veterans Cemetery in Preston. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and carpool, if possible.

If you go

What: 34th Infantry Division Red Bull Brass Quintet at the Veterans Cemetery, Preston.

When: 2 p.m., Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Where: Veterans Cemetery, Preston, Minnesota.

How much: Free.

Toast to six years for Karst

Karst Brewing opened its doors about six years ago in Fountain, Minnesota. A Cheers to Cherry sour sits on the counter on Aug. 28, 2021, at Karst Brewing in Fountain. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Karst Brewing is soaring despite the Southeast Minnesota subterranian geology it’s named after. Sinkhole Saturday, the brewery’s sixth anniversary party, is a nod to the geological formations that dot southern Minnesota.

The day will include Espadin Mexican food truck; Manny's Mechanical Bull at $5 per ride and live music by Arnold-Bradley Band at 3 p.m. and Jeff Reinartz at 7 p.m.

If you go

What: Karst Brewing’s Sinkhole Saturday Sixth Anniversary party.

When: 1-9 p.m., Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Where: Karst Brewing, Fountain, Minnesota.

How much: Free.

Jae Havoc drops a new single

Havoc performs live at Down By The Riverside at Mayo Park in Downtown Rochester July 10, 2022. Jae Havoc has a new single out Friday. Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin file photo

Rochester hip hop artist Jae Havoc is releasing a new single Friday. “Wild World” will be available on Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming services. Or, hear the new song live at a single release party at Treedome Saturday.

If you go

What: Jae Havoc “Wild World” single release show.

When: 7 p.m., Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Where: Treedome, 309 S. Broadway Ave.

How much: $5.

Art for living, dying

Cathy Wurzer Contributed

The Rochester Art Center hosts a discussion about the role of art well being through life up to and including death. Artist Anne Labovitz is joined by Minnesota broadcaster Cathy Wurzer and Kristina Wright-Peterson, executive director of Seasons Hospice, to discuss art as a source for well-being, healing and a way to create meaning out of life experiences, especially at the end-of-life.

What: Living into Dying: An Artistic Exploration of Well-being During Life’s Passages.

When: 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Where: Rochester Art Center, 30 Civic Center Drive SE.

How much: $25; $20 for members.

Cruise with the Corvettes

American Flags sit atop Corvettes belonging to members of the Rochester Area Corvette Enthusiasts ahead of the Memorial Day parade May 28, 2018. The third annual cruise is Saturday, May 27. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

Saturday will be a shiny bright spot for car enthusiasts.

Rochester Chevrolet Cadillac hosts a third annual Memorial Day weekend Corvette show and cruise. Classic and new Corvette drivers are welcome to join the show and for a cruise from Rochester to Pepin, Wisconsin, then Red Wing. Cars line up to leave at 11:30 a.m.

If you go

What: Third annual Memorial Day weekend Corvette show and cruise.

When: 8:30 a.m., Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Where: 1000 12th Street SW.

How much: Free.

Fred the Bear at Chip Shots

Fred the Bear. Contributed

Classic rock and alternative band Fred the Bear plays a midweek set at Chip Shots in northwest Rochester.

What: Fred the Bear at Chip Shots.

When: 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Where: Chip Shots, 3708 N. Broadway Ave.

How much: Free.

Fool’s Getaway at Kinney Creek

Fool's Getaway will perform at Kinney Creek Brewing Co. Contributed

Rochester-based folk and rock band Fool’s Getaway picks tunes at Kinney Creek Brewing Co. Friday.

If you go

What: Fool’s Getaway at Kinney Creek Brewing Co.

When: 6 p.m., Friday, May 26, 2023.

Where: Kinney Creek Brewing Co., 1016 Seventh St. NW.

How much: Free.

Have a Niice weekend

Hidden World Vinyl on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Hidden World Vinyl Records is rolling out the welcome mat for their new neighbors, Niice Things. The artistic promotional clothing label and art brand is opening shop at the 500 block of Second Avenue NW next to the Hidden World store and venue. To mark the occasion, the businesses are hosting three days of music and festivities Saturday through Monday. Tabby Defo, Seyed and Ghstmt perform Saturday; Bird Cop, Fuss, Feegee, Glowingtide and Matt Kounniyom play Sunday; Clay Fulton and the Lost 40, Author and Fires of Denmark perform Monday.

If you go

What: Niice Fest

When: 4 - 10 p.m., Saturday, Sunday, Monday, May 27 - 29, 2023.

Where: Niice Things and Hidden World Vinyl Records, 509 Second Ave. NW.

How much: $10 per day.