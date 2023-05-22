99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Mark Memorial Day weekend with celebrations, music and reflection

Live music and memorial ceremonies are a few of the things happening this week.

Memorial Day 2022 14.JPG
The 34th Infantry Division "Red Bull" Band performs Memorial Day at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery — Preston, Minnesota May 29, 2022. The 34th Infantry Division Red Bull Brass Quintet will mark Memorial Day there Sunday.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin file photo
John Molseed
By John Molseed
Today at 7:00 AM

ROCHESTER — The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs is hosting a performance by the 34th Infantry Division Red Bull Brass Quintet to mark Memorial Day Sunday, May 28.

The concert will be held at the Veterans Cemetery in Preston. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and carpool, if possible.

Find more news important to you

If you go

What: 34th Infantry Division Red Bull Brass Quintet at the Veterans Cemetery, Preston.

When: 2 p.m., Sunday, May 28, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where: Veterans Cemetery, Preston, Minnesota.

How much: Free.

Toast to six years for Karst

082821-KARST-7051.jpg
Karst Brewing opened its doors about six years ago in Fountain, Minnesota. A Cheers to Cherry sour sits on the counter on Aug. 28, 2021, at Karst Brewing in Fountain.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Karst Brewing is soaring despite the Southeast Minnesota subterranian geology it’s named after. Sinkhole Saturday, the brewery’s sixth anniversary party, is a nod to the geological formations that dot southern Minnesota.

The day will include Espadin Mexican food truck; Manny's Mechanical Bull at $5 per ride and live music by Arnold-Bradley Band at 3 p.m. and Jeff Reinartz at 7 p.m.

If you go

What: Karst Brewing’s Sinkhole Saturday Sixth Anniversary party.

When: 1-9 p.m., Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Where: Karst Brewing, Fountain, Minnesota.

How much: Free.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jae Havoc drops a new single

Down By The Riverside July 10, 2022
Havoc performs live at Down By The Riverside at Mayo Park in Downtown Rochester July 10, 2022. Jae Havoc has a new single out Friday.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin file photo

Rochester hip hop artist Jae Havoc is releasing a new single Friday. “Wild World” will be available on Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming services. Or, hear the new song live at a single release party at Treedome Saturday.

If you go

What: Jae Havoc “Wild World” single release show.

When: 7 p.m., Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Where: Treedome, 309 S. Broadway Ave.

How much: $5.

Art for living, dying

b80f57f84c2edcecb5eb7479f53330cc.jpg
Cathy Wurzer
Contributed

The Rochester Art Center hosts a discussion about the role of art well being through life up to and including death. Artist Anne Labovitz is joined by Minnesota broadcaster Cathy Wurzer and Kristina Wright-Peterson, executive director of Seasons Hospice, to discuss art as a source for well-being, healing and a way to create meaning out of life experiences, especially at the end-of-life.

What: Living into Dying: An Artistic Exploration of Well-being During Life’s Passages.

When: 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where: Rochester Art Center, 30 Civic Center Drive SE.

How much: $25; $20 for members.

Cruise with the Corvettes

479f31e8f46e4d771f72b003dc40adfa.jpg
American Flags sit atop Corvettes belonging to members of the Rochester Area Corvette Enthusiasts ahead of the Memorial Day parade May 28, 2018. The third annual cruise is Saturday, May 27.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

Saturday will be a shiny bright spot for car enthusiasts.

Rochester Chevrolet Cadillac hosts a third annual Memorial Day weekend Corvette show and cruise. Classic and new Corvette drivers are welcome to join the show and for a cruise from Rochester to Pepin, Wisconsin, then Red Wing. Cars line up to leave at 11:30 a.m.

If you go

What: Third annual Memorial Day weekend Corvette show and cruise.

When: 8:30 a.m., Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Where: 1000 12th Street SW.

How much: Free.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fred the Bear at Chip Shots

Fred the Bear
Fred the Bear.
Contributed

Classic rock and alternative band Fred the Bear plays a midweek set at Chip Shots in northwest Rochester.

What: Fred the Bear at Chip Shots.

When: 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Where: Chip Shots, 3708 N. Broadway Ave.

How much: Free.

Fool’s Getaway at Kinney Creek

Fools Getaway.jpg
Fool's Getaway will perform at Kinney Creek Brewing Co.
Contributed

Rochester-based folk and rock band Fool’s Getaway picks tunes at Kinney Creek Brewing Co. Friday.

If you go

What: Fool’s Getaway at Kinney Creek Brewing Co.

When: 6 p.m., Friday, May 26, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where: Kinney Creek Brewing Co., 1016 Seventh St. NW.

How much: Free.

Have a Niice weekend

Hidden World Vinyl
Hidden World Vinyl on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Hidden World Vinyl Records is rolling out the welcome mat for their new neighbors, Niice Things. The artistic promotional clothing label and art brand is opening shop at the 500 block of Second Avenue NW next to the Hidden World store and venue. To mark the occasion, the businesses are hosting three days of music and festivities Saturday through Monday. Tabby Defo, Seyed and Ghstmt perform Saturday; Bird Cop, Fuss, Feegee, Glowingtide and Matt Kounniyom play Sunday; Clay Fulton and the Lost 40, Author and Fires of Denmark perform Monday.

If you go

What: Niice Fest

When: 4 - 10 p.m., Saturday, Sunday, Monday, May 27 - 29, 2023.

Where: Niice Things and Hidden World Vinyl Records, 509 Second Ave. NW.

How much: $10 per day.

John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
John Erickson.JPG
Community
Making and preserving history in Peterson
May 22, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Donna Halvorsen
A women poses with a drink behind the counter of a boba shop.
Business
Uni Uni Bubble Tea offers a healthy drink experience
May 22, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
pine star 2.jpg
Local
Fire damages unoccupied Rochester home
May 21, 2023 12:32 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Mayo High School Senior Walk-Through
Exclusive
Local
The COVID Generation: Rochester seniors reflect on high school in the shadow of a global pandemic
May 20, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Byron, Stewartville softball
Prep
Players to watch in this year's Section 1 softball playoffs
May 22, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
061621-ST-CHARLES-CHAMPIONSHIP-1489.jpg
Prep
Who are the teams to beat in Section 1 softball?
May 22, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Coach Spotlight: Byron wrestling coach Ryan Radke
Prep
Byron's Gene and Sharon Radke's legacy lives on with scholarship, cancer funds
May 22, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten