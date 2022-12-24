Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mayo Civic Center hosts a daylong New Year's Eve bash

Six bands and two ball drops offer night owls and those with early bedtimes opportunities to ring in 2023.

Clay Fulton and the Lost 40
Clay Fulton, of Clay Fulton and the Lost 40, performs.
Contributed / Danni Trester
John Molseed
By John Molseed
December 24, 2022 06:00 AM
ROCHESTER — Experience Rochester’s New Year’s Eve celebration features six bands in one venue and … two ball drops?

Are they trying to skip 2023?

In order to include children and other people whose bedtimes are before midnight, Experience Rochester will have a ball drop at 5 p.m. and one to ring in 2023 at midnight.

The daylong celebration features roller skating and games in Exhibition Hall, food and drink vendors around the complex, crafts from the neighboring Rochester Art Center and live music beginning at 3 p.m.

All without having to step into the Minnesota December deep freeze.

Rochester’s Clay Fulton and the Lost 40 and rock/reggae group Push & Turn both perform afternoon sets.

In the evening, Hair of The Dog, Amateur the Band, Soul Train and Coyote Wild will perform. Doors open for music at 7 p.m. General admission is free. VIP tables are available for evening live music.

If you go

What: Celebrate Rochester! New Year's Eve

When: 3 p.m. to midnight

Where: Mayo Civic Center, 30, Civic Center Drive

How much: General admission is free.

65b083d94619338b8312c661698642df.jpg
Sporting a "Happy New Year" hat at the Minnesota Children's Museum of Rochester's "Noon Year's Eve Family Party" Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. The museum is now called Spark Children's Museum.
Post Bulletin file

Spark Children’s museum is hosting an all-ages ball drop, dance party and bubble party. The events will include crafts, a photo booth and games. Tickets must be purchased in advance. There will be two celebrations New Year’s Eve — one at 10 a.m. to noon and another from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Forager Brewery is also hosting daytime New Year’s Eve observances. Music there begins at noon with Colby Kent & The Stompin' Ground followed by Calling Dinosaurs at 3 p.m. and My Grandma’s Cardigan at 6 p.m.

123120.N.RPB.LUMINARY.HIKE.06815.jpg
From left, Bhargavi Gali, Kiran Goyal, Seeta Goyal and Deepi Goyal, all from Rochester, warm up next to a bonfire during Quarry Hill Nature Center's New Year's Eve candlelight hike Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.
Post Bulletin file

Quarry Hill is hosting a candlelit evening hike if an evening and outdoor event sounds more appealing. People are invited to walk as many loops as they would like on the approximately 1-mile trail loop that will be lit by candles. People can pause to warm up by a bonfire near the Prairie House and where you can have a cup of hot cocoa and some popcorn. Cost of the hike is $6.

For the night owls, J.T. and the Gunslingers are hosting a New Year’s party at Northstar Bar. Music is set to start at 9 p.m.

John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
