6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mayo High School grad ready to play the game on CBS's 'Survivor'

Sarah Wade, a track and field athlete, is one of 18 contestants on Season 44 of "Survivor."

Sarah Wade.png
Sarah Wade, a Rochester native, is one of 18 contestants on Season 44 of "Survivor." The show premieres on March 1, 2023.
Contributed / CBS Television Network
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
January 31, 2023 02:19 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Sarah Wade is on a mission.

She’s ready to show her drive and strength in the upcoming “Survivor” season, which premieres on March 1. Wade, 27, graduated from Mayo High School in 2014 as a track and field athlete. She competed at state meets in the open 200 and relays.

“It is so important for me to be here because playing a game that’s so hard teaches you how far your limits are,” Wade said in a CBS promo of the show. “And to have an experience that pushes you in so many different realms will be, I think, so powerful coming out of the game to realize what you’re really capable of.”

Also Read
MLK Day breakfast
Local
Dee Sabol departs the Rochester Diversity Council: 'We weren't on the same page anymore'
Sabol had been the organization's executive director for seven years.
January 31, 2023 03:23 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Book with chapter age discrimination and a gavel.
Local
Age discrimination lawsuit alleges that Rochester Fire Department created hostile work environment
The former employee alleges that the department engaged in several tactics to force him to resign.
January 31, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Dong Hoang Lam
Local
Indiana man sentenced to 3 years for 2021 Rochester domestic assault
When a woman rebuked his advances, he punched her, held a firearm to her stomach and head and told her that if they did not get back together, he was going to kill her and then himself.
January 31, 2023 09:44 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

While she is a longtime fan of the show, Wade’s push to join the show came after her best friend Kalie passed away about two years ago. Previous "Survivor" cast members, including Stephenie, Cirie, Parv and Natalie, have also inspired her over the years, according to Parade .

“My best friend died two years ago, and the experience has given me drive to pursue my dreams, grit to get through unpleasant experiences and compassion for other people’s unseen challenges. All three will fuel my 'Survivor' success,” Wade said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“(Kalie) inspires me to be a bold, brave, badass person in everything that I do,” Wade said. “She was all those things and more, and I am inspired to live in a way that would make her proud.”

She is a management consultant in Chicago with finance and economics degrees. As a high school student, Wade was involved in the National Honor Society, soccer, intramural basketball, track and field, student government, Key Club, robotics club and tennis. She is the daughter of John and Margaret Wade.

Wade also enjoys biking, working out and playing beach volleyball.

With her knowledge of the game, people skills and observation skills, Wade hopes to be the last one standing, she shared with Parade.

“I think working in a male-dominated field has really taught me how to work with a lot of different personalities that kind of have different views on what they think of me coming in. They might be very open-minded and cool about it but they might also be more traditional and not accustomed to seeing a young gal at work with them,” Wade said. “I think figuring out how to win over people’s trust and what I can bring to the table is valuable for 'Survivor.'”

Two other contestants of the 18, Carolyn Wiger and Frannie Marin, are from St. Paul. "Survivor" will be available to watch on the CBS network, the CBS app, and Paramount+.

05-13 sarah wade 100 sj.jpg
Mayo's Sarah Wade runs in the 100-meter-dash during a high school track meet. She graduated from Mayo High School in 2014.
Post Bulletin file photo

Related Topics: ROCHESTERPEOPLETELEVISION
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
What To Read Next
image5.jpeg
Business
Hanh Tran shares her 'labor of love' with Rochester in her sushi cooking classes
Learning to make sushi can be a challenge, but Hanh Tran provides a fun, sociable course on how to make sushi with great instruction with her Sushi Ninja cooking course.
January 31, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: January 29-February 4, 2023
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
January 31, 2023 08:41 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Local
Today's Headlines: Bryttany Wener is the Lake City Police Department's first full-time female officer
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 31, 2023 08:38 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Lake City Patrol Officer Bryttany Wener
Local
Breaking a barrier: Bryttany Wener is the Lake City Police Department's first full-time female officer
Bryttany Wener, who hails from a law enforcement family in Pepin, Wis., joined the department earlier this month.
January 31, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden