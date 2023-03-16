6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Mayo High School graduate Sarah Wade amongst 4 castaways on Tribe Tika on 'Survivor'

Although the previews showed Tribe Tika bonding and laughing in the third episode of the show, Sarah Wade has an added weight following a broken alliance.

Survivor 44
Tribe Tika, including Rochester native Sarah Wade, competes in the immunity challenge on season 44 of "Survivor" on March 15, 2023. The tribe placed second and earned back their flint.
Contributed / Robert Voets / CBS
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Today at 9:00 PM

FIJI — Sarah Wade wasn’t feeling the “kumbaya vibes” from her “Survivor” tribe on Wednesday.

Wade, a Mayo High School graduate, is on Tribe Tika with Carolyn Wiger, Carson Garrett and Yamil ‘Yam Yam’ Arocho in season 44 of the show. Wiger is from Hugo, Minn. Frannie Marin, on Tribe Soka, is also a St. Paul native.

Although the previews showed Tribe Tika bonding as a team and laughing about Arocho “snoring like a monster,” Wade has an added weight following a broken alliance in the second episode of the season.

Also Read

“I love it when the tribe’s getting along,” Wade said. “I think it does feel good to laugh, which is honestly so healthy out here.”

Sarah added she’s laughing “slightly less hard” after Garrett switched his alliance and moved to vote off contestant Helen Li.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Carson is the most dangerous player right now,” Wade said.

In the tribes’ immunity challenge, Tribe Tika earned its safety with a second place win as Arocho and Garrett raced to finish a towering puzzle before Tribe Soka. The developing showmance pair Marin and Matt Blankinship also competed together in the final piece of the challenge.

Survivor 44 Tribes
Arts and Entertainment
Live Chat: Rochester native Sarah Wade heads into week three of 'Survivor' ready to laugh
Tribe Tika experienced its first tribal council last week, including a shift in alliances.
March 15, 2023 04:39 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell

While feeling at the bottom of her tribe’s small group, Wade predicts the tribe will again head to tribal council within the next three challenges.

"I think that Sarah’s the next to go on Tika, despite her Inheritance Advantage, as the other three seem tight and have had the Helen vote to solidify their alliance. Yam Yam and Carolyn, in particular, look like a strong alliance with their wacky, offbeat personalities," wrote Stephanie Lauw on the Inside Survivor fan website. "I won’t be surprised if the three follow through and take Sarah out next."

Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
What To Read Next
Poetry
Arts and Entertainment
Poem: Sunflower Seeds
March 14, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Lea B. Jennings
Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band Parade of Pubs
Arts and Entertainment
Think green: Spring is near and St. Patrick's Day is nearer
March 13, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
95th Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood
National
'Everything’ and ‘Everywhere' at this year’s Oscars
March 12, 2023 11:16 PM
 · 
By  Lisa Richwine / Reuters
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Caledonia, Goodhue Section 1AA girls basketball championship
Prep
Goodhue girls find a way in 2nd half, advance to state semifinals
March 15, 2023 08:10 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
mayoaud.jpg
Community
A year in, the Mayo Civic Auditorium is a hit
March 15, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
Your Style - Walter and Louise Hanson
Lifestyle
Nordic style for 2
March 15, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Anne Murphy
Jack Charles Fickle
Local
Motel front desk clerk sentenced to 180 days in jail for raping guest
March 15, 2023 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson