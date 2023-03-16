Mayo High School graduate Sarah Wade amongst 4 castaways on Tribe Tika on 'Survivor'

FIJI — Sarah Wade wasn’t feeling the “kumbaya vibes” from her “Survivor” tribe on Wednesday.

Wade, a Mayo High School graduate, is on Tribe Tika with Carolyn Wiger, Carson Garrett and Yamil ‘Yam Yam’ Arocho in season 44 of the show. Wiger is from Hugo, Minn. Frannie Marin, on Tribe Soka, is also a St. Paul native.

Although the previews showed Tribe Tika bonding as a team and laughing about Arocho “snoring like a monster,” Wade has an added weight following a broken alliance in the second episode of the season.

Also Read





“I love it when the tribe’s getting along,” Wade said. “I think it does feel good to laugh, which is honestly so healthy out here.”

Sarah added she’s laughing “slightly less hard” after Garrett switched his alliance and moved to vote off contestant Helen Li.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Carson is the most dangerous player right now,” Wade said.

In the tribes’ immunity challenge, Tribe Tika earned its safety with a second place win as Arocho and Garrett raced to finish a towering puzzle before Tribe Soka. The developing showmance pair Marin and Matt Blankinship also competed together in the final piece of the challenge.

While feeling at the bottom of her tribe’s small group, Wade predicts the tribe will again head to tribal council within the next three challenges.

"I think that Sarah’s the next to go on Tika, despite her Inheritance Advantage, as the other three seem tight and have had the Helen vote to solidify their alliance. Yam Yam and Carolyn, in particular, look like a strong alliance with their wacky, offbeat personalities," wrote Stephanie Lauw on the Inside Survivor fan website. "I won’t be surprised if the three follow through and take Sarah out next."