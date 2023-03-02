99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Mayo High School graduate Sarah Wade joins Tribe Tika on 'Survivor' premiere

While kicking off the show alongside three other Minnesotans, Sarah Wade is a bold and strategic team player.

Team Tika Survivor
Team Tika competes in the second challenge on the 44th "Survivor" season premiere on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
Contributed / Robert Voets / CBS
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
March 01, 2023 10:16 PM

FIJI — The family bonding started immediately—when three tribes landed on the shores of Fiji for a survival competition.

But those ties will continually be pitted against one another as the family members compete over the next 26 days. With 18 new castaways on “Survivor,” the contestants embarked on their new adventure with enthusiasm and strategy during the season premiere on March 1.

As a show her family watched together, the Wade team is now rooting for castaway Sarah Wade, 27, who grew up in Rochester and is “here to win.”

Wade graduated from Mayo High School in 2014 as a track and field athlete, and is the daughter of John and Margaret Wade. She is a management consultant in Chicago.

While kicking off the show alongside three other Minnesotans , Wade joined Tribe Tika with contestants Bruce Perreault, Carolyn Wiger, Carson Garrett, Helen Li and Yamil ‘Yam Yam’ Arocho. Wiger is from Hugo, Minn.

“I want to see someone that’s just going to give it all because we’re here to win and we need each other,” Arocho said in the episode. “If you have to puke out everything you have inside, if you have to sweat every tear, we are family here. So bring it. I’ll grab your puke bag, I’ll wipe off your tears.”

While the tribe had a tough start in the first challenge with Perreault suffering a head injury, Tika stayed true to its determined nature. Wade joined Perreault as the first pair to hit the mud and prepare to build the team’s puzzle.

“What excites me the most is also what scares me the most. It's not predictable,” Wade told Parade about the new era of the competition. “I think it favors people who can really think on their feet, understand the implications of all those new advantages and twists, and adjust their game accordingly. And I think that my ability to think on my feet and solve those problems in the moment will be a strength in the game. But it's simultaneously terrifying because we don't know what all the cards are that are going to be out there.”

The team’s enthusiasm and intellect were tested as they lost their first challenge and Perreault temporarily left the competition. On his departure, Tika teammates shared their love and support for their new family member. Wade added the tribe will have to fight harder than anyone else.

In her first strategic move of the competition, Wade used an island adventure to her advantage. While she lost one vote at a future tribal council and earned an inheritance advantage, she shared with her team members that her vote was at risk. Wade, Li and Garrett also discussed an alliance.

Wade also has a bigger purpose in mind: playing out her dream to honor her best friend, Kalie, who passed away about two years ago.

“I think having experienced someone so young die so unexpectedly, it not only has fueled me to really pursue my dreams and go for everything that I want and be bold and brave, because you don't know how much time you have. But also, I think it provides me so much inspiration and strength to think, ‘What would Kalie be doing?’ I need to do this for Kalie, because she doesn't have that opportunity,” Wade said.

As a bold and strategic team player, Wade will continue to compete on her dream show.

A group of people standing on the beach.
Team Tika on the 44th "Survivor" season premiere on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
Contributed / Robert Voets / CBS

By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
