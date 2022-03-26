Mid West Music Fest is ready for a reset

WINONA — In the mathematics of music, two days, seven venues, eight stages, 70 bands, and 80 volunteers adds up to one rockin' good time.

This equation can be proven at Mid West Music Fest (MWMF) taking place in Winona April 29-30. MWMF has been a regional tradition for more than 13 years since it was founded in 2009 by Sam Brown. The festival has consistently featured a wide range of local and regional music.

This year, the festival’s leadership includes a quartet with deep ties to the Rochester community. Dylan Hilliker is the festival’s executive director. He started in his role last August and is building on his experiences as the founder and talent buyer for ROCKchester, a discontinued Rochester-based youth music festival.

Hilliker is supported by creative directors Maggie Panetta and Nate Nelson, who own and operate the Rochester-based Treedome, a production studio and record store. The team is rounded out by Media Manager Rosei Skipper, who is known for her promotional work with The Rochester Posse.

The Mid West Music Fest leadership team: From left, Executive Director Dylan Hilliker, Creative Director Nate Nelson, Creative Director Maggie Panetta, and Media Manager Rosei Skipper. Contributed / Corrie Strommen

After two years of the pandemic required an online MWMF festival in 2020 and a single-location festival in 2021, the current leadership team is excited to bring the festival back to its traditional multi-venue, walkable format.

“This was one of the early festivals to experiment with multi-venue stages in the area and has continued to bring back that format in different ways over the years,” Panetta said.

Panetta has been working with the festival for the past four years, including helping it transition to an online format in 2020. She first became involved in the festival when Treedome was located in Winona. Her work through Treedome, along with her partner Nelson, on music videos, booking, design, and photography gave her a unique link to many of the artists involved in the festival, and Treedome was even one of the venues for the festival. Panetta hopes to bring a consistent brand identity to the fest this year and expand the range of its artwork.

Night Moves performs in 2021. Contributed / Nate Nelson

Skipper has been working informally to promote the festival since 2018 but took on her official role as media manager this year. She attributes the festival’s success to its grassroots support.

“Things like MWMF happen when small groups of cool people make them happen,” she said. “Fests get bigger when there is good ground support and local financial support.”

MWMF has a history of booking acts on the cusp of wider recognition.

“You never know who you're going to see at MWMF who in five years will be headlining arena shows,” Skipper said.

Hilliker added, “MWMF is unique in that it is a music discovery festival. We have a track record of booking bands before they were big." He cites examples including Lizzo, Caroline Smith (now known as Your Smith), and Dessa, who have all played the festival in past years.

This year the April MWMF in Winona will feature acts like Polica, Haley, papa mbye, and Kiss the Tiger. Several of the performers will be from the Rochester area, like Author, Clay Fulton and the Lost Forty, Jeremy Jewell, Josiah Smith, Fires of Denmark, Hannah Lou Woods, and My Grandma’s Cardigan.

“Local Sports will be playing their final set as a band at the festival,” Hilliker said. “They are one of my all-time favorite Rochester bands.”

“When you attend the fest in Winona or La Crosse, you can't escape from the music,” said Maggie Panetta. “The energy of the city changes during the fest, and the whole city is echoing the same mission of support for the festival and visiting musicians.” Contributed / Nate Nelson

In addition to the two days of music in Winona that MWMF presents in April, they also present another 60 bands in La Crosse, Wisconsin, Sept. 16-17.

“When you attend the fest in Winona or La Crosse, you can't escape from the music,” Panetta said. “The energy of the city changes during the fest, and the whole city is echoing the same mission of support for the festival and visiting musicians.”

“The best part is running into the musicians while they are watching their favorite acts perform,” Skipper added.

Besides the music, Hilliker says festival attendees can expect great food and drinks, wellness activities like yoga and guided hikes, as well as plenty of friendship. Hilliker is enjoying his new leadership role with the festival. “I am learning more about the festival everyday and trying to put my own spin on things while keeping true to the history of the organization,” he said.

Overall, the festival organizers see the festival as a way to build up the local music community. “We want to showcase as many new and existing local artists as possible, and finding those artists all on one lineup, interacting with one-another is rare,” Panetta said.

“We're in a unique position in Minnesota music right now where we have a lot of acts ready to take that next step. I think MWMF is trying to be that rising tide to lift all boats,” Hilliker said.

Their hopes for the festival depend on the support it receives. As Skipper puts it, “I don't know any other way of building community other than showing up.”

John Sievers is a freelance writer in Rochester.

On the web

To learn more about the Mid West Music Fest, go to https://www.midwestmusicfest.org/.