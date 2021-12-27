It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was just OK: NYE musical acts look back on 2021

As 2021 comes to an end, some Southeast Minnesota musicians talk about the past year and what's ahead.

2022 looks bright!

Brody Heinzel, of local rock band Amateur , has high hopes for the new year.

The band will kick 2022 off at Winona brewery Island City’s NYE celebration , beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31 (65 E. Front Street Winona). The group plays a mix of classic covers and original songs.

The Amateur lead guitarist is looking forward to filling the seats at 300-person auditoriums in the new year.

A series of three-hour shows at Hop & Barrel Brewing in Spring Valley catapulted the band from 45-minute opening sets to three-hour gigs in November and December.

“It’s really exciting, all these gigs,” Heinzel said. “We’re really starting to get going.”

The Spring Valley shows have taught the band to practice more efficiently, he said, while the 2020 shutdown was a “blessing in disguise” which allowed the group to record new songs at member Alex Ortberg’s studio, Blue Lagoon .

There, they “put bows and ribbons” on the group’s discography.

“We’ve optimized our setlist to where we’re really high-energy the whole time,” Heinzel said.

"I'm lucky to sometimes get to play to both (children and adult) audiences," says Winona musician Amanda Grace. (Contributed photo)

It’s time to cut those losses

Singer-songwriter Amanda Grace learned to take it easy in 2021.

Grace will join Amateur and Mike Munson on the Island City stage Dec. 31.

While this past year was better than 2020 for shows, Grace said, that wasn’t saying much. Often, she booked and promoted shows, then saw them canceled because of increased COVID-19 risks.

“(I) played about half the number of shows compared to 2019,” she said.

A handful of her 2022 shows have been canceled already, Grace added. She’ll likely do some online concerts early in the year to “diversify (her) work/time.” She’s trying to find sponsors to host online gigs to cover travel expenses, her bandmates’ time away from family, and the recording costs for new music.

Grace still released “Please Dear Sun” in July, after re-recording parts of it in the hustle and bustle of a full house.

The album has been nominated for a Blues and Roots Radio Album of the Year award.

“Maybe it made some impact despite my struggle, or maybe people were just looking for new music more than normal,” Grace said. “Some songs were written from an experience of a lost loved one; others from our adoption experience.”

Twin Cities solo act theyself Contributed / Tom Smouse

2021 was great, but it’s time to cash out

Twin Cities solo act theyself had an excellent year.

But Pat "Doc" Dougherty — pronounced “Dockerty” — plans to scale things way down in the New Year. They were scheduled to play a (now-canceled) NYE show at Thesis Beer Project with Durry and Good Morning Bedlam.

Dougherty’s solo project began after a few multi-member groups fell apart. “In a weird way, I was looking for a band that could survive the apocalypse,” they said. And it did.

theyself toured “pretty heavily” during the pandemic by virtue of being a one-person band — hands playing guitar and feet playing the drums.

“I feel bad saying it, but this was a really good year for me,” Dougherty said. “But it’s easier for me to take precautions as a solo person.”

Dougherty, who had at least two shows a week booked throughout the fall and winter, doesn’t envision touring as much in 2022, as they’re “sitting on an EP that’s about 30 percent done,” and “this omicron thing looks pretty scary.”

So far, there's only one gig scheduled each month, January through April and the next album should come out during the summer.

“I see this year like, ‘hey, you did good kid, but don’t look a gift horse in the mouth,’” Dougherty said. “I kind of feel like a Wild West figure, you know, ‘Alright, it’s time to cash out the chips and leave the table before things start getting hairy.’”

Musical New Year’s resolutions

Doc Dougherty: “Not to take it for granted. … Take a look around and count your lucky stars that you’re able to do this and it puts food on the table.”

Brody Heinzel: “Learn more songs – come up with more songs, too.”

Amanda Grace: “I think most of us in the industry will think the same — just try to take care of yourself and family first. It’s difficult not doing as much (as) you feel you should be doing, but musicians can play for ourselves anyway, at home, because music is good therapy. Play on!”

