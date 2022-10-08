Mixed-media art exhibit reveals biracial perspective

“My art is the ‘madness’ spilled onto the canvas from a ‘mixie,’" says Tierney Parker.

Her art business, named Mixie Madness, refers to her status as a biracial – or "mixie" – individual.

Parker’s Mixie Madness art will be the subject of a new exhibit at Forager Brewery and Cafe titled Pieces of Me. The exhibit will launch in Forager’s Pantry on Oct. 12 with an artist’s talk at 4 p.m. and will run through Dec. 31. The exhibit features mixed media art influenced by Parker’s life in the late 90s and 2000s as a biracial woman with a shared African American and white heritage.

Parker, now 31, grew up in Rochester from the age of 5 to 17. She was born in Janesville, Wisconsin, and describes herself as “ping-ponging” back and forth between the two cities, though she’s been living in Rochester again for the past year.

Since a young age, Parker says she’s loved art in one way or another. “As a kid I loved dancing and music,” she says. “I still do.” She says she loved making collages and would go the extra mile for presentations in her classes but “did not thrive in typical art classes in school.”

“I think every artist’s work is unique because; everyone is telling a different story – their story,” says Parker. “That's why I love mixed-media art so much now because I can do whatever I want, my creativity isn't stopped by one label.”

The name Mixie Madness encapsulates some of her feelings as a biracial woman.

“It's the phrase I started using to explain to my husband and friends the way I feel being a mixed women in this crazy world,” she says. “Trying to just be me when I have people from both sides of who I am constantly judging and commenting all while I have no clue how to navigate it all is well ... maddening.”

When Parker isn’t busing creating art for her Mixie Madness business, she works at Forager Brewery and the Art Heads Emporium.

“I am a mom, a wife, an employee, and an artist,” she says, “finding balance isn’t always easy.” Fortunately, her husband and children are part of a “great support system” that surrounds her. Her children love to help her create and go to art markets with her, and her husband is her “biggest fan” enabling her to “wear all her hats” with confidence.

Artist Tierney Parker with some the work in her "Pieces of Me" exhibit at Forager Brewery in Rochester on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Pieces of Me is a view into Parker’s journals and bedroom as a preteen. It features mixed-media pieces that include everything from broken CDs to heart-shaped neon lights and rectangular school portraits to quotes such as “I don’t work on ethnic hair.”

The exhibit presents an idea of her journey “just trying to figure it all out like every other teen.” Being biracial, she says, often added to her struggles.

“I made these pieces in the hopes that if one person who is struggling with the same insecurities or worries that I did feels seen and understood, I did my job,” she says.

The exhibit was funded through a $3,000 Emerging Artist Grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council. Parker says applying was somewhat stressful but well worth the effort.

“Sharing my ideas with complete strangers was nerve wrenching, but I am so glad I jumped out of my comfort zone,” she says. “I am so grateful to have this opportunity from SEMAC to share Pieces of Me with the public. I hope more people like me will start applying for these types of grants, so they can also be seen.”

Parker says her story is not for everyone to enjoy or understand, but there are always people who will, and "that is beautiful.”

Sharing her art is a way for Parker to help maintain her own calm but also a way to connect with others and improve the world that surrounds her.

“I think it's important because the struggles and insecurities I dealt with then are still problems for other biracial individuals even now in 2022,” she says. “For me personally, I didn't see people who thought like me creating around me. I want to change that.”

If you go

What: Pieces of Me an art exhibit.

Where: Forager Brewery and Café Pantry.

When: Artists talk at 4 p.m. Oct 12, 2022. Exhibit runs from Oct. 12 to Dec. 31.

