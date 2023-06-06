'Mosh Pits and Memories' puts Rochester's DIY music scene on display

ROCHESTER — Before personal social media accounts and smartphones became ubiquitous, local musicians would plaster photocopied posters promoting their shows in record stores, music venues and public spots.

It’s not likely any of those musicians expected their 5-cent black-and-white posters to end up in a museum one day. Thanks to an ongoing archival effort called Rochester Recordings, dozens of the DIY documents will be on display at the History Center of Olmsted County.

“Mosh Pits and Memories,” a collection of posters, photographs, video, recordings and merchandise from Rochester’s DIY and underground music scene from about 1994 to 2004 opens June 10.

The date also happens to be the 29-year anniversary of a seven-act lineup stacked with Rochester and Minnesota bands headlined by Chicago indie rock group Veruca Salt at the former Pla-Mor Ballroom.

Abe Burson, who is helping curate the exhibit, recalls going to that show. He also recalls being young enough to have a curfew at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

He missed Veruca Salt’s performance.

Before social media, people learned about shows by seeing posters at places like Broadway Records, Pla-Mor, or The LoVEuGLY, or Board To Death — stores and venues that are long gone.

Now, most scenes have online platforms and aren’t necessarily connected to a geographic space, said Rich Gill, who worked with Burson to curate the show.

Rich Gill, left, and Abe Burson, right, hang copies of show posters as part of the "Mosh Pits and Memories" exhibit opening June 10. The exhibit focuses on Rochester's DIY and underground music scene from about 1994 through 2004. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Gill and Burson first formally met over the project. However, as it has unfolded, they’ve learned they were at several shows together more than two decades ago.

Reviewing grainy VHS footage of a show, Gill remarked he believed he was at the show. As a shot pans the audience, he sees himself. Burson added he thought he was at the show too, and almost as he said the words, the footage showed him standing not too far from Gill.

Online presence also gives modern artists and creators an instant archive. Videos from shows now are instantly uploaded and can be searched by date and social media tags.

Show posters hang display at the History Center of Olmsted County for "Mosh Pits and Memories" exhibit. Included in this display is a promotional poster for Chicago indie rock band Veruca Salt who performed in Rochester June 10, 1994. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

“Mosh Pits and Memories” not only celebrates how the underground music community came together and communicated and documented shows, but it’s just one step in an ongoing effort to create a comprehensive archive of the shows, performers and venues from the pre-social media era.

Gill said one goal is to take hours of footage on Hi8 and VHS tape and make a documentary.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’s also keeping an ongoing spreadsheet of shows and attaching any pictures, posters and any recordings from the shows to the archive. Gill has cataloged about 600 shows so far.

The June 10 opening will also be a reunion of some of the performers and musicians from the era.

James Eugene Russell, of Rochester bands Rosin, Chips & Salska and End On End is performing at the exhibit opening along with Amy Abts, Meghan Mitchell, who performs as Birdie Mcleod, David C. Steffens, who performs as Slim Stone and Josh Wilcox are also playing at the opening. It will be Wilcox’s first solo show in 10 years.

Wilcox started the Rochester Recordings archival project in 2014 by sharing on social media his personal collection of videos, recordings, pictures, posters and other items. The project hit a lull until 2020 when COVID-19 lockdowns renewed interest in the project while live music was on hiatus. As interest grew, Wilcox and other project leaders put out a call online for other people to share their collections.

“We knew this needs to be celebrated,” Gill said.

Cassette tapes on display at the History Center of Olmsted County on Monday, May 22, 2023. The recordings are part of an exhibit on the shows and underground music community that opens at the history center June 10, 2023. John Molseed / Post Bulletin