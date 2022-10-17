We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, October 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mural comes together at Rochester's MLK Park

A community paint day Saturday brought artist Cassandra Buck's design to life.

MLK mural 03.JPG
Artist Cassandra Buck adds details to figures on a mural she designed at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park on Rochester’s east side Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin
John Molseed
By John Molseed
October 17, 2022 03:57 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — The paint will dry before it freezes, said artist Cassandra Buck.

Buck served as lead artist for a new community mural at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park on Rochester’s east side.

Also Read
Hearing Aid
NewsMD
Hearing aids now available on store shelves for reduced prices
Traditional hearing aids are generally not covered by health insurance, cost about $3,000 to $6,000 and require a prescription from an audiologist or other hearing professional. Now, over-the-counter hearing aids will be available on store shelves, without a prescription for as low as $199 per pair.
October 17, 2022 05:16 PM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work
Minnesota State College Southeast Technical and Community College logo
Local
Minnesota State College Southeast again offering free nursing assistant classes
The six-week classes at the Winona and Red Wing campuses are free under the state of Minnesota's Next Generation Nursing Assistant Training Program.
October 17, 2022 04:02 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

The mural was funded by a Minnesota State Arts Board grant, and Buck’s design was approved by the Eastside Neighborhood Association.

The mural shows children playing basketball, soccer and disc golf in the park. It also highlights the park’s community garden and depicts people putting plants in the ground.

More than a dozen people participated in a community paint event Saturday to help add color to Buck’s design. On Sunday, Buck returned to the park in the morning to put finishing touches and added detail to the work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cool weather settled in, but temperatures weren’t cold enough to freeze the paint, she said.

The mural covers a wrap-around fence between the basketball courts and the community garden.

MLK mural 09.JPG
Artist Cassandra Buck adds details to figures on a mural she designed at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park on Rochester’s east side Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: ARTROCHESTERROCHESTER PARKS AND RECREATION
John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Quimby - Tremain-3476tmed.jpg
Business
New Rochester neuropsychology clinic to focus on young people
Dr. Holly Quimby Tremain launched Rochester Neuropsychology Services in early October in Suite 104 of the commercial center at 4115 26th St. NW. The focus is to help children, young adults and their families deal with conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism.
October 17, 2022 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
RFD 11th St NW .jpg
Local
Rochester garage fire leaves heavy smoke damage Monday morning
The fire was quickly extinguished and did not spread to neighboring homes due to an early call from bystanders, according to the Rochester Fire Department. Monday’s high winds could have caused a rapidly moving fire.
October 17, 2022 03:35 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Mayo Clinic Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building Topping Off
NewsMD
Mayo Clinic tops off its new futuristic research building in downtown Rochester
Mayo Clinic executives and city officials signed the final steel beam of the under-construction Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building on Monday. The new 11-story research center is being built on the corner of Third Street and Fourth Avenue Southwest.
October 17, 2022 03:29 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Ellison campaign stop 046.JPG
Local
Ellison campaigns on abortion rights in Rochester stop
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is vying for a second term, said his GOP opponent Jim Schultz would use the office to restrict abortion access.
October 17, 2022 02:58 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed