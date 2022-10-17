Mural comes together at Rochester's MLK Park

ROCHESTER — The paint will dry before it freezes, said artist Cassandra Buck.

Buck served as lead artist for a new community mural at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park on Rochester’s east side.

The mural was funded by a Minnesota State Arts Board grant, and Buck’s design was approved by the Eastside Neighborhood Association.

The mural shows children playing basketball, soccer and disc golf in the park. It also highlights the park’s community garden and depicts people putting plants in the ground.

More than a dozen people participated in a community paint event Saturday to help add color to Buck’s design. On Sunday, Buck returned to the park in the morning to put finishing touches and added detail to the work.

Cool weather settled in, but temperatures weren’t cold enough to freeze the paint, she said.

The mural covers a wrap-around fence between the basketball courts and the community garden.