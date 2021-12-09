Music, architecture stand test of a century

Guitar music and architecture that are nearly 100 years old are being resurrected by two Rochesterites: professional musician Ben Gateno and filmmaker Tyler Aug.

The pair teamed up to bring the 1920s roaring back through a series of six short films that capture guitar solo works from the period at local sites built in the same era.

Gateno performs works ranging from Spanish composer Joaquin Turina’s classically inspired “Fandanguillo” to “A Little Love, A Little Kiss” by Eddie Lang, sometimes called “the father of jazz guitar.”

The wide range of music Gateno performs echoes his journey to becoming a professional guitarist, which started with his love of Van Halen and moved on to see him earning a doctoral degree in music performance from the Eastman School of Music.

“Playing the music at locations that were built in the same era was a big help,” said Gateno.

ADVERTISEMENT

He believes that Rochester’s architecture from the 1920’s suggests the durability of the era’s music.

“It is really well-composed, and as far as I’m concerned, is still relevant, even if approaching being 100 years old,” he said.

The project was filmed at well-known locations like the Plummer House as well as at less-visited sites like a private Pill Hill home designed by Rochester’s prominent architect, Harold Crawford.

Filmmaker and architecture enthusiast Tyler Aug said the project is “magical” and “a great way to highlight historical architecture -- bringing a mixture of apartment buildings and mansions to life through music from the period.”

The films were funded by a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council and will be screened at at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at The History Center of Olmsted County.

“The larger goal of the project is to use music to inspire people to maybe slow down a bit,” Gateno said, “and appreciate what their surroundings have to offer.”

If you go

What: 1920s solo guitar and architecture film screening

Where: The History Center of Olmsted County

ADVERTISEMENT

When: 2 p.m. Saturday Dec. 11

Cost: Free

Online: Learn more about Ben Gateno at www.bengateno.com , and look for his new 1920’s film project on his YouTube channel after Dec. 11 at www.youtube.com/channel/UCDD8GXhC1LyQnPCvZJ-VA3w .