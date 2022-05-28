SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 28
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Musical duo brings comfort to residents at Seasons Hospice

Colleen Bartman and Mark Walsh play for patients, bringing joy and emotional healing for people facing their end of life.

Music at Seasons Hospice House
Mark Walsh and Colleen Bartman play music for a resident on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Seasons Hospice House in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By John Sievers
May 28, 2022 06:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — “Whether full of excitement or processing grief, music has a way of allowing you to express and feel what your body and mind need – that exact thing you may not be able to verbalize,” says Colleen Bartman.

This idea seems to be at the heart of her musical volunteer mission at Seasons Hospice. Every other Tuesday, Bartman takes her violin to meet flutist Mark Walsh at the Seasons Hospice house facility where they play music for its residents.

Also Read
Ready to harvest Blue Oyster mushrooms..jpg
Exclusive
Business
Local farm makes room for mushrooms
Local mushrooms are making both meals and medicine.
May 21, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  John Sievers
Arthur Zerkalov
Arts and Entertainment
Ukrainian artist receives local support from Gallery 24
Though some of his art is for sale in Rochester at Gallery 24, Zerkalov is still living amid the chaos of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
May 13, 2022 09:29 AM
 · 
By  John Sievers
Pulse Magazine - Tanner Johnston
Members Only
Business
How Tanner Johnston and National Fleet Graphics learn from their clients
"We succeed when our customers succeed."
May 12, 2022 08:02 AM
 · 
By  John Sievers

Seasons Hospice provides end of life care for patients focused on “seeking comfort care with an emphasis on living life as fully and as comfortably as possible” rather than on “curing illness.”

Though no Tuesday performance is the same, Bartman says the first order of business is to touch base with the nursing staff to see how many patients are residing at the house.

“Sometimes we hear of a patient who is actively dying and has family at his or her bedside,” says Bartman. “We make note that they may decline music, or they may want a solemn tune. Sometimes we hear there are grandchildren visiting a patient celebrating a birthday, and we make note to play ‘Happy Birthday’ for that patient and his or her family.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In many ways Walsh and Bartman are very different from each other. Bartman, 32, is a senior research fellow at Mayo Clinic who is training to become an independently funded scientist. Walsh, 67, has a small advertising business and is a rep for a company that does cost segregation for commercial building owners.

Musically they also come from different worlds. Bartman started violin at age 10, played in youth symphonies, eventually earned a music scholarship during her undergraduate work, and played in chamber ensembles, and orchestras.

Walsh was a bass player in traveling bands when he played full time in his 20s and 30s. Then, in the 1990s, he started playing woodwinds. You might recognize his big laughs and personality from local groups like The Booker Mini Band and Thomas and the Shakes.

“Colleen is so good as a sight reader, and I am a limited reader at best,” says Walsh. “She doesn't improvise, so we kind of turn some songs into a combination of free form and structure,” he adds.

“We essentially have completely opposite skill sets,” says Bartman. “I am classically trained and read music for the violin. Mark can improvise, hear a popular tune, and recreate it on the flute.”

Despite their differences, Bartman and Walsh are in harmony with the fulfillment they feel by sharing their music with the patients at the Seasons Hospice house.

“Music is a shared experience between the performer and the listener,” says Bartman. “It’s a way for me to create an environment for the patient to share a bit of their story with me – whether painful or joyful – so that we can connect in a way that wouldn’t happen with words alone.”

Walsh says the way their music is received from room to room and week to week really varies. “We have had tears when we play a song that means a lot to someone,” he says. “We sometimes have people singing along.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Once, Walsh says, one of the residents had an accordion in his closet and when he got it out that led to a 20-minute jam session.

Walsh and Bartman met through their desire to volunteer at Seasons Hospice. The pair were connected by the facility’s volunteer coordinator in April 2021. For a few years before that, Walsh had been playing piano regularly at the hospice house, but now the pair are able to take their violin and flute duo from room to room.

The opportunity to share their music with the patients at Seasons Hospice is humbling for both Walsh and Bartman.

“I’m so grateful to have found such joy with my violin, and I feel it’s important to share that with others,” says Bartman.

“It often tends to put things into perspective for me about how we worry about petty little things in a busy world,” says Walsh. “All we really have is this moment.”

For more information

For information on how to volunteer at Seasons Hospice go to www.seasonshospice.org/volunteer-opportunities .

Related Topics: ROCHESTERMUSIC
By John Sievers
What to read next
Colton Simpson, of Storysage Productions records as Dave Wilson, left, lead songwriter with Southeast Minnesota Americana band, The Root River Jam, performs a solo atop a parking structure in downtown Rochester Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Arts and Entertainment
Root River Jam invites the community to dance in new music video
The Southeast Minnesota band put out an open cast call for June 5.
May 27, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Bring Her Home DSC_0022.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
'Bring Her Home' documentary tells of tragic reality of missing persons, and those inspiring change
The documentary "Bring Her Home" helps bring awareness to the epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. Leya Hale hosted a screening of her documentary at Pioneer Public TV in Granite Falls in early May.
May 25, 2022 09:59 AM
 · 
By  Tom Cherveny
IARP Wasfi.JPG
Exclusive
Arts and Entertainment
Using art to bring together Iraqis, Americans
The Iraqi American Reconciliation Project uses art to foster understanding between the two cultures.
May 24, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Poetry
Arts and Entertainment
Poem: Serendipitous Weather
Serendipitous weather
May 24, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Lea B. Jennings