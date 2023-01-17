Musicians barnstorming for Rochester western wear store opening

ROCHESTER — The Boot Barn is rolling out the welcome wagon this weekend.

The western wear store is rebooting the former Dress Barn space at 70 25th St. SE in the Broadway Commons shopping center.

To mark the occasion, two touring country acts will perform at the western wear store.

Matthew Kane will perform there at noon Sunday, Jan. 22. He’ll be followed by Iowa native Jake McVey at 4 p.m.

The Rochester location is the fourth Minnesota Boot Barn and the first location of the California-based retailer in Southern Minnesota.

If you go

What: Matthew Kane and Jake McVey at the Boot Barn.

When: Noon, Sunday, Jan. 22.

Where: Boot Barn, 70 25th St. SE.

Anton Armstrong Contributed / St. Olaf College

The St. Olaf Choir, conducted by Anton Armstrong, will perform at Bethel Lutheran Church in at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 as part of its 2023 national tour.

The tour takes the internationally acclaimed choir to 11 cities from Sunday, Jan. 29, through Friday, Feb. 10.

Armstrong, in his 33rd year as conductor, will join the ensemble’s 75 singers for the performance.

If you go

What: St. Olaf Choir at Bethel Lutheran Church.

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22.

Where: Bethel Lutheran Church, 810 Third Ave. SE.

How much: $30 for adults; $10 for students.

John Russell Contributed

John Russell, the oldest guy on Twitch, brings his Midwestern-style comedy to Goonies on Friday, Jan. 20 and Saturday, Jan. 21. Known for his ability to “hate things nicely,” his comedic talents have landed him opening slots for big name comedians including Gilbert Gottfried.

Linda Aaron, a finalist in both the Iowa Comedy Festival and the Magner’s Comedy Festival in Boston, joins Russell on the bill.

If you go

What: John Russell with Linda Aaron at Goonie's.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2023; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023.

Where: Goonie’s Comedy Club, 1625 S. Broadway Ave.

How much: $19 in advance.