Former Rochester resident's business teaches you to 'hablo español'

Jim Fricker II and his wife, May Larios García, hope to eliminate one common phrase in Spanish: “Solo hablo un poco de español.”

In English: “I speak only a little Spanish.”

“We want to inspire more people to learn Spanish, travel and immerse themselves in the rich culture and diversity of the Spanish-speaking world,” says Fricker, who along with his wife founded the language learning company Spanish and Go in 2016.

Since then, their company has created a YouTube channel with more than 165,000 subscribers, a podcast with more than a million downloads, a blog that attracts 50,000 visitors a month, and Spanish immersion retreats that have taken more than 100 students to Mexico to practice Spanish in real-life situations.

Jim and May first connected on a language exchange website that helped people from around the world learn languages. May is originally from Manzanillo, a city in the Mexican state of Colima. The two first met in person in Guadalajara, Mexico in 2011.

At the time, Jim owned and operated North Coast Productions, a recording and production studio in Rochester that opened its doors in 2007. In 2013, Jim and May married—they call themselves a gringo/Mexican couple. Three years later, they launched Spanish and Go. The company allowed the couple to pursue their passions for traveling and learning new languages. Jim calls himself the “Chief Language Enthusiast” for the company while May is the company’s "Education Director."

“There is definitely a tie-in from what I learned with the recording studio to our current business,” says Jim. “My experience in audio and video engineering, music production, and working with artists has been invaluable in creating content for Spanish and Go, particularly for our podcast and YouTube channel. Much of what I learned about editing and working with different software for media production at the studio has come in handy for producing content for Spanish and Go.”

Jim and May are currently based in Colima, Mexico, but call themselves full-time travelers. They are on a mission to visit every Spanish-speaking country, and their experiences help them create content for Spanish and Go that focuses on real-world travel Spanish and culture.

“We emphasize learning about oneself, others, languages, and cultures through the journey of traveling. Our content is designed to inspire and educate by highlighting the culture and places of interest in Spanish-speaking countries,” says May.

Their Spanish and Go podcast was ranked No. 1 on the Apple Podcasts USA language learning list for 10 days at the end of February and was in the top 10 for all education podcasts during the same period, according to chartable.com. Their podcasts focus on topics like Mexican festivities, practical guidance to improve Spanish skills, strategies for handling typical travel scenarios in Spanish-speaking countries, and comparisons of cultural nuances between the United States and other Spanish-speaking countries.

The Spanish and Go blog includes interviews with Spanish speakers from different countries. Some of the most popular blogs center on topics like how to order food in Spanish or how to navigate Mexican currency. Topics like tipping while traveling abroad and Spanish slang have also been well received. Blogs even cover common phrases Spanish-language learners might need like, “¿Puede hablar más despacio, por favor?” (Could you please talk more slowly?).

Jim and May’s marriage is an example of how significant cultural exchange is to their lives. Spanish and Go brings the significance of cultural exchange forward to those who watch their videos and engage with their content.

“Cultural exchange is important because it fosters understanding, tolerance and empathy among people from diverse backgrounds,” says Jim. “It has a profound impact on our lives and Spanish and Go as it allows us to connect with others, learn about their perspectives, and grow as individuals.”

Jim says that Spanish and Go strives to share this joy in cultural exchange.

May says she believes the success of Spanish and Go stems from the authenticity of the passion she shares with Jim for language learning and traveling. She says many of their blogs and videos focus on practical applications of language and cultural knowledge that can help English-speaking travelers in Spanish-speaking countries.

Jim Fricker II and his wife, May Larios García stand in front of the Church and Convent of Santo Domingo de Guzmán in Oaxaca City, Mexico, a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2022. Contributed / Jim Fricker II

For May, the act of acquiring a new language is part of an immersion in cultural exchange. “Learning Spanish, or any language,” she says, “is not just about acquiring a skill, but also about opening doors, uniting humanity, and enriching lives through understanding different cultures and connecting with people.”

Learning mas

Learn mas (more) about Spanish and Go at spanishandgo.com.

A trip to el restaurante

¿Tienen carta en inglés? - Do you have an English menu?

¿Tienen opciones vegetarianas/veganas? - Do you have any vegetarian/vegan options?

¿Dónde está el baño? - Where are the restrooms?

¿Aceptan tarjetas? - Do you take cards?

La cuenta, por favor. - The check, please.