Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment

Neil Simon's “I Ought to be in Pictures” kicks off Commonweal season

Lanesboro's professional theater company announces this season's shows.

Grace Cummings and Jeremy van Meter in I Ought to Be in Pictures_ photo credit Peterson Creative Photography and Design (horizontal).jpg
Jeremy van Meter and Grace Cummings in the Neil Simon show “I Ought to be in Pictures” which opens April 9 and runs through July 2.
Contributed photo / The Commonweal Theatre
By Post Bulletin Staff Reports
March 16, 2022 05:47 PM
LANESBORO — The Commonweal Theatre Company is kicking off their 2022 season with a Neil Simon classic and ending 2022 with a holiday season adaptation called “Alice In Winter Wonderland.”

“I Ought to be in Pictures” by Neil Simon opens with preview performances at 7:30 p.m. April 7 and 8 with an opening performance at 7:30 p.m. April 9.

The show stars Jeremy van Meter, who plays a struggling Hollywood screenwriter whose daughter, played by Grace Cummings, hopes he can advance her aspirations. The show is Cummings’ Commonweal debut.

“I Ought to be in Pictures” runs through July 2.

Ken Ludwig’s “Leading Ladies” then opens May 14 and runs through Aug. 27.

Performances of “The Mystery of Edwin Drood” by Rupert Holmes are July 9 to Oct. 29.

“Good People” by David Lindsay-Abaire runs Sept. 3 to Nov. 6.

Janet Allard and Michael Bigelow Dixon wrote the seasonal adaptation of Lewis Carrol’s classic into the show “Alice In Winter Wonderland.” That runs Nov. 12 through Dec. 18.

Tickets for individual shows or for the season can be purchased at commonwealtheatre.org .

Related Topics: LANESBORO
