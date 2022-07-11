New book tells you what to expect when you're dealing with dementia

Dad used to pride himself on being handy.

He could make anything, imagine anything, fix anything. He was handy, from tools to toys and kitchens to kids. But last week, Dad got lost on his way home from the grocery store, a trip he's made once a week for 30 years, and it scared you both. You might imagine what's coming; find "Living in the Moment" by Elizabeth Landsverk, M.D. with Heather Millar, and be prepared for it.

So you noticed some memory or cognitive issues, and Dad's not himself lately. How do you know if this new behavior is eccentricity or early dementia? Is this a normal sign of aging, or is it outside of normal? What kind of dementia might he suffer from, and to what degree? You'll want to get an official diagnosis, so you know what to do in the future, and why.

The first thing to know about what Dad's going through is that dementia doesn't mean "It's all over." There's still plenty of life ahead for you both, perhaps for many years to come.

Next, remember that your loved one isn't "trying to be difficult." Their wild out-of-the-ordinary behavior can't be helped, and the disease is "so uncertain, so uneven." There are may possible ways to deal with forgetfulness, frustration, anger, and acting out, and there are things to avoid. Says Landsverk, solutions can sometimes be pleasant, even delightful.

ADVERTISEMENT

Because Alzheimer's and dementia cannot be cured, have a plan in place for your loved one's care but review it often. Things will change as time and the disease progresses, so be willing to look at "the bigger picture." That includes thinking about end-of-life issues, power of attorney papers, and legal and financial protections for the long-term.

Watch for scams; there are too many people who prey on our vulnerable seniors. Encourage physical activity, a good diet, and as much autonomy as currently possible. Learn how to craft a work-around for the easier-to-deal-with issues. And remember that "it takes a village to care for an elder with dementia" and "you are not alone."

The sand is not your friend.

It's certainly not where you want stick your head when a loved one shows signs of dementia, because that life's not a beach. No, it's manageable, and "Living in the Moment" can help.

Elizabeth Landsverk, M.D., author of "Living in the Moment," a guide to dealing with Alzheimer's and dementia. Contributed / Joel Eagle

Though it's perhaps not as thorough or comprehensible as you may want later, author Landsverk (with author Millar) says in her introduction that she wanted this book to be easy to use. She succeeded, with a broad overview of the basics, things to know now, medicines that will and won't work, problems to watch out for, and what to ready yourself for in the future. The case studies inside this book are strong and are scary enough to spur quick action, and they're balanced with quiet paragraphs of comfort.

This book is great for caregivers, but it's also an essential read for anyone who's any way related to a dementia patient. Find "Living in the Moment" and keep it handy.

Book notes

"Living in the Moment: Overcoming Challenges and Finding Moments of Joy in Alzheimer's Disease and Other Dementias" by Elizabeth Landsverk, M.D. with Heather Millar, is available through online booksellers and at Barnes & Nobel at Apache Mall.

Terri Schlichenmeyer has been reading since she was 3 years old, and she never goes anywhere without a book. She lives on the prairie in Wisconsin with one man, two dogs and 16,000 books. Look for her at bookwormsez.com or bookwormsez on Twitter.