Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
New headliner announced for final Down by the Riverside concert

The lineup has changed for contractual reasons, according to Rochester Civic Music Dept. officials.

Jean Violet of Led Zeppelin tribute band, Kashmir.
John Molseed
By John Molseed
August 01, 2022 12:00 PM
ROCHESTER — The lineup of the final Down by the Riverside concert of the 2022 season has been changed.

The flavor hasn’t.

Rochester Civic Music announced Monday that Kashmir — The Live Led Zeppelin Show will headline the Aug. 14 show.

The Jason Bonham Led Zeppelin Experience was initially on the schedule.

Avital Rabinowitz, director of Civic Music, said the original lineup had changed due to contractual reasons.

Rochester band 9th Planet is still set to open the show.

Down by the Riverside is a free outdoor concert series at Mayo Park.

Kashmir bill’s itself as an authentic tribute show. All four of the band members assume the roles of the original Led Zeppelin band members to recreate the experience of seeing the pioneering classic rock band live at the height of their popularity.

Jean Violet is on vocals and harmonica; Kevin Slover is on guitar and, yes, theremin; Paul Cooper on drums; Felix Hanemann on bass, keys and mandolin.

Local breweries Little Thistle Brewing Co. and Thesis Beer Project will be on site for the final show of the season. Other area vendors, Old Abe Coffee Co., Tacos Barajas, B-Lo Zero Sno Cones, Infuzn Foods, and Carroll’s Corn will be selling food.

John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
