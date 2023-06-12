99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Monday, June 12

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

New opportunities, new projects for Rochester hip-hop artists

Longtime hip-hop artist Jae Havoc and newcomer Nathan Smooth drop new albums, weigh in on Rochester's hip hop scene.

Jae Havoc Riverside July 10.jpg
Jae Havoc, Rochester hip-hop artist Joe McShan, performs at Rochester Civic Music's Down by the Riverside concert series July 10, 2022.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin file photo
John Molseed
By John Molseed
Today at 7:00 AM

ROCHESTER — Joe McShan has spent years bringing hip-hop to Rochester venues — often for the first time.

Last year, hip-hop artist Nur-D headlined a Rochester Civic Music Down by the Riverside concert with McShan, who performs as Jae Havoc opening.

“It was such a fun time and positive experience,” McShan said. “It’s also, ‘damn, it’s about time.’”



Other shows have brought hip-hop to mainstream venues including Atmosphere at the Rochester Civic Theatre in 2014, POS at Forager Brewery in 2017 and multiple hip-hop performers at the former Castle.

“We’re going in the right direction, I think,” McShan said, adding there are more opportunities for hip-hop artists now than 10 years ago.

“There’s still some perception out there that, ‘oh they’re going to bring trouble, they’re going to bring problems,’ people clutching their pearls,” he added. “But there are a lot of new doors open.”

Nate Burkhalter, who performs as Nathan Smooth, walked through one of those to make his performance debut May 21, 2023, at Art of The Avenue in Rochester’s Slatterly Park neighborhood.

Both Burkhalter and McShan have new albums out. Burkhalter dropped a nine-song album, “Extremely Blessed, Exceptionally Bright,” last month and McShan released a 14-song project “The Only Way Out is Through.”

Burkhalter said he feels good about his first album, a follow up to his 2022 single, “10,000 Lakes.”

Havoc and Smooth.JPG
Nate Burkhalter, who performs as Nathan Smooth, left, and Joe McShan, who performs as Jae Havoc, speak at Treedome in downtown Rochester, Saturday, May 27, 2023.
Contributed

Burkhalter said even though there isn’t a dedicated hip-hop venue in Rochester, he said he sees opportunities to play.

“I think it’s less about the venue and more about the people and what they want to come see,” he said.

Interest in hip-hop music has grown locally, he added.

“I think we’re a few big acts or events away from catapulting us to another level,” he said.

Burkhalter’s performance was a short, well received live version of “10,000 Lakes.” He didn’t perform any of the songs from his new album at the time.

“I like to let my work marinate before I perform it live,” he said.

McShan said it’s good to see more doors open for new performers like Smooth. He said that, along with his work ethic, are already creating opportunities for the emerging artist.

“The Only Way Out is Through”

McShan’s album, "The Only Way Out is Through," is the culmination of processing a tumultuous three year including a pandemic, losses of friends, statewide reckonings of racially-based injustices

“We have all of this trauma, and we don’t really take time to confront it, we just keep moving,” he said. “It all happened back-to-back-to-back.”

McShan said made the album in part to process the past three years and help others do the same.

“It’d be just as much work to go back as pushing through this,” he said. “And we’re not going to make it better unless we push through it.”

The project included collaborations with various artists including cover art by Bobby Marinesz and guitar tracks by Mike Terrill of Fires of Denmark.

“Extremely Blessed, Exceptionally Bright”

After releasing his first single, Burkhalter began working on a full album. “Extremely Blessed, Exceptionally Bright” isn’t it. He began to work on songs from this project to give his other upcoming album more context. He finished this short album first at Hideaway Studios in Minneapolis.

A longer, full album is about one-third done, Burkhalter said.

Nathan Smooth Art Ave.JPG
Nathan Smooth performs at Art on the Avenue in Rochester Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Contributed

John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed


