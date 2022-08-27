Newfoundland, Labrador show off North Atlantic history, hospitality

In June 2022, my husband, Lowell Wenzel, and I were “come-from-away” travelers to Newfoundland and Labrador by way of Nova Scotia. We traveled with a group of 24.

To get to the island, we took an overnight ferry, landing in Port aux Basques, heading to Port au Choix (schwah), our first UNESCO site. It is one of the largest hunter-gatherer burial grounds in North America. For 6,000 years, people have lived at Port au Choix.

As bonuses, we saw the classic Pointe Riche Lighthouse, a picturesque fishing harbor, spouting whales and a moose crossing the road. A local band played traditional music that night as we ate our seafood dinner. My favorite was the spoons player.

Next up was a ferry ride across the Strait of Belle Isle to Labrador. We were headed to Red Bay with its UNESCO site through a sparse, snow-dotted landscape.

In the 1500s, Basque whalers from an Atlantic coastal region straddling Spain and France set up a whaling station at Red Bay. Six men hunted whales in a small boat called a "chalupa." They brought the whale back to the station where others rendered the blubber into whale oil, the light of Europe at that time. Ovens, barrel making, wharves, living quarters, a cemetery and sunken boats were found at the site.

We had another sunny day as we ferried back to Newfoundland. Ahoy! Icebergs in the distance! Our first sighting.

Traveling through rocky woodlands, our destination was the very tip of northern Newfoundland — L’Anse aux Meadows, a Norse settlement dating back about 1,000 years. Leif Erickson, sailing from Greenland, led 60-90 people to explore this windswept land. They built sod houses, workshops and a forge for smelting iron. You can tour replicas of these buildings and talk with costumed interpreters. L’Anse au Meadows, another UNESCO site, is the earliest known European settlement in North America.

On to whales and icebergs. We boarded our boat near the northern tip of Newfoundland.

First, we encountered a humpback whale feeding in a cove. With mouth wide open, he lunged toward shore, gulping fish as he swam. Swarming sea gulls knew there would be extras. Next, he used bubble-net feeding, blowing a circle of bubbles around the fish, encircling them so he could easily feed. I have been on several whale watching tours; I had never seen these feeding behaviors.

We moved out to Iceberg Alley. It was our lucky day to see seven icebergs. Glistening sculptures in the sun. Some smaller icebergs are called “growlers.” We ventured up close to three large icebergs, circling 360 degrees around the largest one, viewing its beautiful shapes from all sides. It had a debris field of small ice chunks — “bergy bits.” Just as we finished our circle, someone shouted, “Whale. Eleven o’clock.”

Back on the western coast of Newfoundland, we drove to Gros Morne National Park, a UNESCO site primarily because of its geology. Exposed rocks were once part of a deep ocean crust and the earth’s mantle, illustrating to geologists the work of plate tectonics and continental drift.

But Gros Morne also has fjords and beautiful scenery. On our boat ride in lovely Bonne Bay, we saw lobster fishermen tending their traps. Best of all, our boatmen transformed into a three-piece band, entertaining us with traditional songs. We all drank a little screech (rum) and were declared “screeched in.”

That night we ate a whole lobster for dinner.

Rise and shine the next morning to travel through the woods and bogs of central Newfoundland to Gander. After the 9/11 attacks, all planes were to set down at a close airport. Gander (population about 9,000) landed 38 international flights with 7,000 passengers and crew. They fed and housed the “plane people” for four to five days, a great showing of Newfoundland hospitality.

Two of our next adventures were my favorites – stops to see Atlantic puffins. At Bonavista Pointe, short, stocky birds, rapidly flapping their wings, were flying everywhere. Hundreds more were standing as sentinels on the cliff, guarding their nests. As I took a closer look, I could see the puffins’ colorful orange beaks and orange feet. Fantastic!

Next up came a boat ride to Witless Bay Ecological Reserve. Again, puffins were flying everywhere and hundreds more guarded their nests on the cliff — colorful “sea parrots,” “clowns of the sea.”

Our unique adventure to Newfoundland and Labrador was coming to a close: a trip to Cape Spear, North America’s most easterly point; a visit to a St. John’s cafe for cod tongues; and a typical “jiggs” farewell dinner with traditional music.

What’s a jiggs dinner? Cod, of course, root vegetables, salt beef, pease pudding, sweet mustard pickles, and more. For dessert, figgy duff.

Don’t know what figgy duff is or partridge berries or bakeapple berries or cod tongues or … ? You’ll have to go find out. While there, try the salmon, Atlantic char, seafood chowder, crab and lobster.

For one couple, this was their fourth vacation to Newfoundland and Labrador. When asked why, they replied, “It’s good for the soul.”

If you travel to Newfoundland and Labrador

One of the first things to know about Newfoundland and Labrador is that they are one-half hour ahead of Atlantic time — a separate, Newfoundland time zone. That tells you something about Newfoundlanders — an independent, proud people.

They affectionately call their land “The Rock.” It is rocky. How can they grow those root vegetables? Trees they have—many conifers and some deciduous. Think northern Minnesota.

Facts about the region

Newfoundland and Labrador are the 10th province of Canada, joining Canada in 1949.

Newfoundland is an island. Labrador is the easternmost part of mainland Canada.

The Vikings set up a settlement on the northern tip of Newfoundland.

The province has five UNESCO sites.

Place names such as Cow Head, Goose Cove, Joe Batt’s Arm will make you giggle.

In Spring through June, you can see icebergs along the coast – Iceberg Alley.

Newfoundland and Labrador is home to 95% of the Atlantic puffins.

