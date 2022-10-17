We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Monday, October 17

Arts and Entertainment
Next weekend: Lincoln on defense in Chatfield; Marines on 'Attack'

Next weekend features an original play depicting Abraham Lincoln's law career, rescheduled Art Attack, Post Modern Jukebox and the Rochester Record Show.

abraham_lincoln_marquee.jpg
John Molseed
By John Molseed
October 17, 2022 08:00 AM
ROCHESTER — It makes sense that an attorney would be fascinated by Abraham Lincoln’s pre-presidential law career.

Joe Chase, a Minnesota district court judge, has taken that curiosity a few steps further in penning a pair of well-researched plays set during Lincoln’s career as a trial lawyer.

Wit’s End Theatre in Chatfield will present the debut of Chase’s play “Lincoln’s Last Defense” at the Chatfield Center for the Arts for a trio of 7 p.m. performances Oct. 20-22. Tickets can be purchased through the Wit's End Theatre website at www.chatfieldarts.org/wet .

The play, set in the summer of 1859, depicts Lincoln’s defense of a young man named Quinn Harrison who was charged with the murder of Greek Crafton. The case was Lincoln’s final murder defense.

Chase had a trove of first-hand source material to dramatically recreate the trial. It was one of the first court cases in which witness testimony was transcribed verbatim. A transcript of the trial, which was long thought lost, turned up in an attic in 1989.

The show is a sequel to Chase’s earlier work, “Abraham Lincoln for the Defense” which was performed in Chatfield in 2018. That show depicted Lincoln’s 1858 defense of Duff Armstrong, a son of a longtime Lincoln longtime friend.

Judge Chase.jpg
Third Judicial District Judge Joseph Chase.
Contributed

Marines on “Attack!”

f18188fc0a4861aa2827571040b2aaaf.jpg
Artist Bobby Marines paints a cityscape design on a utility box near the Mayo Civic Center on Thursday as part of a Rochester Downtown Alliance public art project.
Post Bulletin file photo

Bobby Marines’ Art Attack! this summer was scrubbed due to forecasted bad weather. The event has been moved to Peace Plaza from 3-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 and will feature live performance and live art as well as artist performers and vendors.

Postmodern Jukebox

Take a trip through 100 years of timeless music. Through Postmodern Jukebox, Scott Bradlee has earned praise and ire by turning pop hits of today into the classic sounds of classic legendary musicians.

Bradlee brings his “Life in the Past Lane” tour to the Mayo Civic Center Center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. Visit the Civic Center website at www.mayociviccenter.com/events to get tickets.

PostmodernJukebox.jpg
Postmodern Jukebox
Contributed

The show is a celebration of the signature sounds of 20th century American music.

Bradlee started the project in a basement apartment in Queens in 2011. Turning Miley Cyrus songs into The Platters, Bruno Mars into Frank Sinatra and The Spice Girls into the Andrews Sisters, Bradlee has turned heads and changed the way people hear modern pop songs.

Rochester Record Show

The Rochester Record Show is coming around again. Minneapolis-St. Paul Music Expo is hosting the event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Little Thistle featuring local record dealers and vendors along with some regional and Twin Cities vinyl slingers.

50c09698c6770c8546202ef8a030eae3.jpg
Vinyl LP records at Rochester Records in Rochester.
Post Bulletin file

