Night Dangers EP spells out hard truths

It's a good year to get real with ourselves, the Night Dangers think.

“My Colossal Truth,” the Minnesota rock band’s pop-punk-infused EP, is only the latest offering under a new name from a group of musicians that have been playing together for years. You may know the group as Strong City, among other names.

"My Colossal Truth" by the Night Dangers / Cover art by Tim Reynolds<br/><br/>

Lead singer and songwriter Andrew Philp said becoming “Night Dangers” afforded the group a brand-new canvas to write their stories on.

It’s worth having the fresh slate – Philp did some of the hardest-hitting songwriting of his life for the EP, he said.

“ Let Myself Down Tonight ,” the midway point on the five-song album, was the song he “wasn’t ever really gonna record.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The lyrics are all about hitting rock bottom — broke, depressed, friendless — and being in a position where asking for help is not an option.

“It felt like the most vulnerable one on the EP, and usually when you have a song like that, it’s a good one,” Philp said. “But it's also hard being the person who wrote it. It's really hard to put yourself out there like that.”

Though Night Danger has a core group of Philp, Benjamin Weitzel, Joshua David Sparks and Cody Brown, about 10 other musicians were involved in the production of “My Colossal Truth.” Some were from a “rotating cast” of previous Strong City members who played together in the early 2010s.

In the years between then and now, Philp lived and hustled in LA for a time, then moved from Minneapolis to Rochester at the beginning of the pandemic.

He was looking for a decent place to record. The thin, shared walls of a Twin Cities apartment weren’t doing the trick. But a small home with a quiet living room in Northeast Rochester did the trick.

The band lucked out when it came time to produce the songs by working with producer Brad Wood whose previous credits include names like Liz Phair, Calamity Jane, The Smashing Pumpkins, and Placebo.

Philp flew to LA to polish up the songs with him, and was “blown away” by the finished result. A lot of it came down to his comfort with Wood, even though the EP’s lyrics were intensely personal.

“It’s hard to hear a song after you’d heard, like, a thousand hours (of it)," he said. “I wish I could just jump into somebody else's ears and hear through them whenever I play new music. … But yeah, it really takes a good connection. It doesn't matter how many accolades you have or how important people think you are. You really have to be with somebody that you trust.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Night Dangers, with its spread-out musicians, hopes to tour in the summer of 2022, after they can get physical copies of the EP on vinyl.

Philp isn’t wild about CDs. But he does have about 20 cassette tapes to tide fans over, on the groups’s Bandcamp.

Why 20?

Well, he’s hand-writing the lyrics out, and that’s about what he thinks his wrist can handle.

“I'd love to play around here in Rochester, and we're definitely going to figure that out,” Philp said. “It's just, I personally don't like playing shows unless you have something (physical) to offer to the fans.”

In the meantime, fans can listen to “My Colossal Truth” on Spotify, Bandcamp , or Apple Music , and keep an eye on Bandcamp and Instagram for any upcoming shows.

Additional Listening

Check out some of Andrew Philp’s current favorites:

Denzel Curry — “Zuu”

ADVERTISEMENT

Stooges — “Fun House”

Dillinger Four — “Midwestern Songs of the Americas”

The Replacements — “Pleased to Meet Me”

Poison Idea — “Feel the Darkness”